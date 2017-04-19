New Products, April 19, 2017: Samsung Qled Q9F, Casio G-Shock GravityMaster GPW-2000 and more

Samsung Qled Q9F

SMART TV

$8,999, available from May 1

The Samsung Qled Q9F is the Korean chaebol's 2017 flagship Smart TV. This 65-inch 4K flat TV with a super-thin bezel looks more like a picture than TV when mounted on the wall. It exudes sleekness and could be a centrepiece in your living room.

Furthermore, it utilises Samsung's latest quantum light-emitting diode (Qled) technology that is said to accurately reproduce colours at any level of brightness, as well as express deeper blacks and whiter whites.

Casio G-Shock GravityMaster GPW-2000

WATCH

Local pricing and availability to be confirmed

Featuring the latest Connected Engine Three-Way module from Casio, the G-Shock GravityMaster GPW-2000 has the world's first 3-way time sync system, according to its maker.

This system receives both radio wave and GPS satellite-time calibration signals, as well as connects to time servers when paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth for better time-keeping accuracy.

Made for frequent fliers, the GPW-2000 comes with a watch face that features a world time sub-dial, a 24-hour sub-dialand latitude and longitude displays.

Sonos Playbase

SPEAKERS

$1,299

Designed for television sets that are not wall mounted, the Sonos Playbase is a wireless home sound system that sits discreetly under your TV set.

The sleek device - which looks as if it is cut from a single piece of granite - packs 10 class-D digital amplifiers despite being only 58mm tall.

Its flat top surface actually has 43,000 holes for an acoustically transparent grill to deliver sound when connected to the TV set or when streaming music from your smartphone.

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

GAMING KEYBOARD

$199

This gaming keyboard is designed in collaboration with top eSports athletes.

It features a compact "tenkeyless" design - that is, without the number pad - that makes it easy to carry to tournaments. It uses Logitech's exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches that are purpose-built for professional-grade performance. With a short-throw actuation point of 1.5mm, the Romer-G switches register key presses up to 25 per cent faster than standard mechanical switches.

The keyboard is also backlit with up to 16.8 million lighting colours to choose from.

Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

GRAPHICS CARD

$1,339

If you are looking for some serious graphics performance for your gaming rig, consider the Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card.

It is packed with a whopping 11GB of video memory that delivers 35 per cent faster performance than the normal GTX 1080 graphics card. Its exclusive MaxContact cooling technology ensures cool and quiet gaming.

Plus, its cooling fans are IP5X dust-resistant for improved reliability and a longer lifespan. It also features Asus Aura Sync for LED light customisation.

Compiled by Trevor Tan