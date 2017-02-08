New products

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9

SMARTPHONE

$2,399, available from Feb 11 at Huawei concept stores

With help from Porsche Design, the Huawei Mate 9 gets a makeover. Re-shaped, slightly lighter and more compact than the original Mate 9, it also sports a dual-curved design at the front and back of the phone.

It might have a smaller 5.5-inch touchscreen display compared with the 5.9-inch one in Mate 9. But it now features a 2K (2,560 x 1,440 pixel) display, up from the full high-definition (1,920 x 1,080 pixel) display of the original.

More importantly, this is a Porsche Design exclusive and there are only limited units available in Singapore.



LG NeoChef

HOME APPLIANCE

$299

This is no ordinary microwave oven. The LG NeoChef comes with the latest smart inverter technology, which uses linear power control between 300 and 1,200 watts to evenly cook (or defrost) food while preserving the nutrients and flavour.

It also has a hexagonal turntable plate to increase stability and prevent food spillage.

Its interior has LG's anti-bacterial EasyClean Coating that makes cleaning faster. It requires only three wipes to clean the NeoChef's interior.



Jays u-Jays Wireless

WIRELESS HEADPHONES

$338, available from Feb 10

If you are using an Apple iPhone 7 or are fed up with tangled cables, the new Jays u-Jays Wireless could be what you need.

The Bluetooth headphones feature touch controls on its right earcup that let you swipe through your favourite songs, adjust volume and take calls. A touch lock feature secures the touch controls and prevents unintentional interruptions.

It claims to have a 25hr battery life per charge, so you do not need to worry about losing connection in the middle of your commute.



Casio G-Shock G-Steel Vintage

WATCH

Pricing to be confirmed, available next month

The Casio G-Shock G-Steel watches might look stylish and rugged, but they lacked a leather strap. Not anymore.

The new G-Steel Vintage comes with a unique hybrid leather strap, which has a urethane insert enveloped by tough synthetic leather that is more efficient in absorbing shock. It is also more resistant to abrasions and scratches, compared with traditional leather straps.

It is still the same sturdy shock-resistant watch with its dual-layer guard structure. Its Tough Solar power system means you don't have to worry about changing batteries.



LifeTrak Zoom HRV

FITNESS TRACKER

$219

Heart rate variability (HRV) is the variation in intervals between heart beats. It provides a more accurate indication of your health. With a simple push of a button, the new LifeTrak Zoom HRV measures your heart rate and tracks your HRV all the time.

It is also a fitness tracker that is able to measure all your physical activities, such as steps taken, distance travelled and calories burnt, whether you are on land or in water. It is water resistant down to 50m and can count your laps during swimming sessions.

It also automatically tracks your sleep.



Asus ROG Centurion

GAMING HEADSET

$469

The Asus ROG Centurion is a surround-sound gaming headset that packs 10 discrete neodymium-magnet drivers to deliver realistic and immersive 7.1-channel surround sound and precise in-game audio positioning.

With this headset, you will be able to hear the direction of virtual gunshots and footsteps, and react quickly to these threats.

The Centurion comes with a plug-and-play USB audio station. This audio station not only lets you have a nice stand for the headset, but it also has a built-in Hi-Fi-grade ESS 9601 headphone amplifier to further improve your gaming audio experience.

Compiled by Trevor Tan