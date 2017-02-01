New Products

Acronis True Image 2017 New Generation

SOFTWARE

From $139.99

The Acronis True Image 2017 New Generation backup software has some new features that make it the most secure backup software in the market, according to its maker.

It features Acronis Active Protection to ensure constant data availability even when your computer is under a ransomware attack. It also uses Acronis Notary blockchain technology to ensure data remains unchanged and untampered, months and years after being backed up originally.

In addition, the new Acronis ASign feature allows multiple parties to execute and certify a document with a secure and auditable digital signature.

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II

COMPACT CAMERA

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

Even though it is the entry-level model of Canon's prosumer compact camera, the Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II features a 20.1-megapixel one-inch image sensor with an upgraded Digic 7 image processor.

It has a 3x optical zoom lens with a focal range of 28mm to 84mm and a three-inch touchscreen display - all inside a body that is only 3.1cm thick and weighs a mere 206g.

An added advantage is that it can be charged via its micro-USB port, so it means one fewer battery charger to take along on your travels.

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2

GAMING KEYBOARD

$289.90

PC gamers looking for a backlit mechanical keyboard can consider the Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2.

Like its predecessor, the V2 features Razer's Chroma customisable backlighting with 16.8 million colour options, as well as 10-key rollover, anti-ghosting and fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording.

But the V2 adds a new Razer Yellow switch option for silent pressing and reduced travel distance. It also gets a new magnetic wrist rest that attaches to the bottom of the keyboard to help make those marathon gaming sessions more comfortable.

Oppo R9s Special Red Edition

SMARTPHONE

$679, available only at Oppo concept and online stores

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, Oppo has released its first red smartphone - the R9s Special Red Edition.

It shares the same features as its gold and rose-gold cousins, such as 16-megapixel front and rear cameras, 4GB of system memory, 64GB of storage space and a 3,010mAh battery with a low-voltage fast-charging system.

It also has the "six string" antenna lines for a more seamless design and improved performance.

As it name implies, the R9s Special Red Edition comes in an all-red finish to bring you luck in the new year.

Beseye Pro

SECURITY CAMERA

$299

If you are going to install a security camera in your home, you might as well install an intelligent one like the Beseye Pro, which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) with human-detection and facial-recognition technology.

The camera's AI will be able to distinguish family members from strangers. So when there are new faces entering your house, you will be given real-time alerts on your smartphone via its app (available for Android and iOS).

It has a two-megapixel full high-definition camera with a 125-degree wide-angle view. Plus, its patented ball-bearing stand allows you to place the camera at any angle.

Oki Data MC573dn

PRINTER

$1,299

The Oki Data MC573dn is aimed at small businesses and home offices.

Armed with 1GB of system memory, this copy-scan-fax multi-purpose printer can handle graphics-intensive documents.

It also has a customisable seven-inch display for easy access to its settings.

A front USB port makes it convenient to connect a laptop or computer.

The printer also supports Google Cloud Print 2.0 and Apple AirPrint. Compiled by Trevor Tan