New Products

Casio G-Shock Zodiac Series Rooster Edition

WATCH

$288

To commemorate the Year of the Rooster, Casio has launched the G-Shock Zodiac Series Rooster Edition watch.

It has a white watch band that incorporates G-Shock's "G" motif within a rooster graphic that is coated in vivid spring colours. The black-coloured watch face features gold-accented indexes and hands.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

SMARTPHONE

$648, available on Friday

Looking for an affordable mid-range smartphone that has the capability of a flagship? Try the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017).

It has a 5.7-inch (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) Super Amoled screen with 16-megapixel front and rear cameras. In addition, the Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) A7 features a 1.9GHz octa-core processor with 3GB of system memory and 32GB of internal storage. It has an expandable microSD slot for up to 256GB of additional storage space.

Fujifilm X-Pro2 Graphite Edition

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

$3,699 (with XF 23mm lens), available this month

If you are still thinking of getting Fujifilm X-Pro2, now is the time. It will soon be available in a sleek graphite edition.

It is still the same 24.3-megapixel rangefinder-like mirrorless camera, but this iteration has a graphite colour created through a multi-layer coating process for the exterior of the camera body. It also has a richer metallic texture than the original black X-Pro2.

Furthermore , the X-Pro2 Graphite Edition comes with the XF23mm F2 R WR lens and LH-XF35-2 lens hood that are both bathed in the same graphite colour.

Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset

GAMING HEADSET

$229

The Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset features advanced lossless digital audio transmission for high-fidelity sound at a wireless range of up to 15m, says its maker.

Its Pro-G audio drivers are said to deliver clear highs and lows with minimal distortion, while its DTS Headphone:X technology accurately replicates the 7.1 surround-sound speaker placement and audio positioning.

It has a foldable microphone with noise-cancelling and equaliser tuning features to provide clear communication. Its rechargeable batteries can power the headset for up to 15hr on a single charge.

Innergie PocketCell USB-C 6000

POWER BANK

$89

Imagine having a small power bank to charge your Apple MacBook or Touch Bar MacBook Pro? You can do so now with the Innergie PocketCell USB-C 6000.

At only 9.3cm by 4.3cm, it is small enough to put into your pocket. Yet, its 6,000mAh battery capacity is powerful enough to charge your Apple MacBook and Touch Bar MacBook Pro via its USB-C output port. The PocketCell also has another USB-A output port, so you can charge your smartphone too.

Asus Maximus IX Formula

MOTHERBOARD

$679

Designed for the latest Intel Kaby Lake processors and the new Z270 chipset platform, the Asus Maximus IX Formula motherboard is aimed at PC gamers who want the best performance.

It comes with a hybrid heatsink that offers a 4 deg C cooling improvement over its predecessor. For optimal graphics performance, the Formula supports both Nivia's 2-Way SLI technology and AMD's 3-Way CrossFireX technology.

Compiled by Trevor Tan