New Products

Casio G-Shock MRG-G1000HG-9A

WATCH

$9,299, available next month

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Casio's G-Shock MR-G watch series, a limited-edition MRG-G1000HG has been crafted, with only 300 pieces available worldwide.

This MR-G was finished using cutting-edge technologies, with gold-ion plating on the bezel, case and band, and with the back cover applied after deep-layer hardening. The indigo accents on the watch face were rendered with a blue diamond-like carbon finish.

Furthermore, the bezel and middle strip of the watch band have been given the traditional Japanese tsuiki treatment - or metal hammering - by a master artisan to create their unique dotted finish.

Lenovo IdeaPad Y910

GAMING LAPTOP

From $3,999, available this month

Lenovo's flagship, all-aluminium gaming laptop sports a backlit, quick-response mechanical keyboard and a touchpad.

An anti-slip textured palm rest ensures comfort through your marathon gaming sessions, while a 17.3-inch full high-definition display with in-plane switching, anti-glare technology makes sure you can see every detail.

KEF Space One Porsche Design

HEADPHONES

$679

This over-ear noise-cancelling headphone set features a distinctive use of aluminium in its shells, complete with a sand-blasted titanium finish.

The earpads are made of breathable, sweat-resistant leatherette with memory foam for comfort. Inside, the Space One uses 40mm drivers together with a large 20mm neodymium magnet and a lightweight copper-clad aluminium wire voice coil for smooth high-tones, lush mid-range and tight bass.

Onkyo LS3200

SPEAKER SYSTEM

$949

If you are looking for a 2.1-channel stereo sound system for your living room, consider the Onkyo LS3200.

It comprises a slim amplifier/control (20W + 20W) unit, two curved and gloss-finished front speakers with 65mm full-range high-precision drivers, and a wireless 50W subwoofer.

The LS3200 also has Bluetooth wireless audio streaming, allowing almost any source - from music subscription apps to local music libraries - to be transmitted from your mobile device to the sound system easily.

Logitech K375s

KEYBOARD

$45

The K375s Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Stand Combo is compatible with almost any computer, smartphone or tablet (it supports Windows, Mac, Android and iOS).

It comes with a Logitech Unifying USB receiver and Bluetooth Smart technology. So, you can type on your computer, then quickly switch to typing on your smartphone or tablet with a simple press of a button.

Aztech AirCook AAF4630

HOME APPLIANCE

$279

Love fried food but hate all that oil? Get the Aztech AirCook AAF4630. It is not only able to fry, but also roast, bake and even grill your food with little or no oil.

It has a cooking capacity of 1kg and comes with a digital touch-sensitive LED display for seven presets and to let you adjust temperature.

Compiled by Trevor Tan