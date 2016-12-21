New Products

Fujifilm X-A10

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Price/availability: To be confirmed

The X-A10 is the new entry-level model of Fujifilm's X series mirrorless cameras. It has a 16.3-megapixel image sensor, a 49-zone autofocusing (AF) function and a sensitivity range of ISO 200 to 6,400.

Plus, it has a 180-degree tiltable screen for that perfect selfie. When you flip the screen up 180 degrees, the X-A10 will automatically enable the Eye Detection AF function, so that each selfie is razor sharp.

LG CordZero Handstick

HOME APPLIANCE

$649

The LG CordZero Handstick, which combines vacuuming and mopping in a single device, can help you save time and effort when it comes to keeping your house clean.

It uses a microfibre cloth, or Cloud Mop, attached behind the vacuum. A detachable container holds up to 330ml of water and cleaning agents that wet the Cloud Mop evenly so you can vacuum and mop at the same time.

Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS570KL)

SMARTPHONE

$998 (without contract)

The flagship model of the Asus ZenFone smartphone series is here. The ZenFone 3 Deluxe sports a slim and elegant full-metal unibody chassis that Asus claims is the world's first with an "invisible antenna" design.

It features a 5.7-inch full high-definition Super Amoled panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4 for drop and crack resistance. The Android smartphone comes with 6GB of system memory and storage support of up to 256GB.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 19

RUNNING SHOES

$259

Designed for long-distance and neutral-pronation road runners, the Asics Gel-Nimbus 19 touts improved fit and comfort over its predecessors.

This is due to the large amount of cushioning provided by its FluidRide 2.0 midsole, FlyteFoam bottom-layer midsole and SpEVA top-layer midsole.

This special blend is said to increase energy return while decreasing midsole breakdown.

Garmin Fenix Chronos

RUNNING WATCH

$1,499, available from Dec 23

The Garmin Fenix Chronos running watch has a sleek design with a 1.2-inch circular, always-on full-colour Garmin Chroma Display in a round casing and matching stainless steel watch band.

It has built-in GPS and a wrist-based heart-rate monitor to track your runs and how hard you are working out. It also has a built-in altimeter, a barometer and an electronic compass for your hikes.

Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2

WIRELESS HEADPHONES

$319

If you are looking for a pair of wireless headphones for your travels, the Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 could fit the bill.

It has fold-flat ear cups, a protective sleeve, and 3.5mm cable for in-flight entertainment use. Able to stream music up to 100m from supported Bluetooth devices, the Backbeat Pro 2 has smart sensors that automatically pause or resume your music when you remove and put on the headphones.

Compiled by Trevor Tan