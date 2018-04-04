New Products

Samsung QuickDrive

WASHING MACHINE

From $1,549

Want to get the laundry done in half the time? The Samsung QuickDrive washing machine's QuickDrive technology is said to reduce washing time by up to 50 per cent and energy use by up to 20 per cent. This is due to its unique Q-Drum, which consists of a large main drum and a rear backplate that rotate independently of each other.

The washer also comes with Samsung's innovative AddWash door, which allows users to add items at any time during the wash cycle.

Logitech G560

PC GAMING SPEAKERS

$329

These are no ordinary gaming speakers. The Logitech G560 features the peripheral company's Lightsync technology, which allows the speaker lighting to be customised from a palette of 16.8 million colours.

The lighting can be synced with the content on your screen, giving you different lighting effects according to gameplay. Speaker connection options include USB, 3.5mm and Bluetooth.

Gtech AirRam

CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANER

$750

A cordless and bag-less vacuum cleaner, the GTech AirRam uses the proprietary AirLoc system, which creates a vacuum to more efficiently suck in both large debris and fine dust particles. It is said to be effective even on uneven surfaces.

Unlike most cordless vacuum cleaners, the AirRam has a removable rechargeable battery. So, you do not need to move the entire vacuum cleaner to a wall socket for charging.

Galax Gamer SSD L 240GB S11

SOLID-STATE DRIVE

$109

The Galax Gamer SSD L 240GB S11 is an affordable solid-state drive (SSD) catered to PC gamers.

Using the Phison PS3111-S11 controller, this 2.5-inch SSD offers reading speeds of up to 520MB per second and writing speeds of up to 500MB per second. It is also capable of up to 65,000 read input/output operations per second (iops) and 50,000 write iops.

Otterbox Defender for Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

PHONE CASE

$89 (S9), $99 (S9+)

Otterbox phone cases are known for their sturdiness. The latest Otterbox Defender cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are no different. The inner polycarbonate shell and outer rubber slipcover protect the S9 or S9+ from falls and scratches. The port covers prevent dirt, dust and lint from getting into the headphone jack and ports of the smartphone. The case comes with a holster that can be used as a belt chip or kickstand.

GAMING MONITOR

$1,399

Designed for gamers, the LG 32GK850G is a QHD monitor with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. It offers a high refresh rate of 144Hz, with an option to overclock the refresh rate to 165Hz.

It supports the Nvidia G-Sync graphics processing technology to reduce stuttering and screen tearing, so gamers can enjoy quick and fluid gameplay. It is also the first LG gaming monitor to have built-in LED lighting.

Compiled by Trevor Tan