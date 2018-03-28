New Products

Fitbit Versa

SMARTWATCH

$318, available next month

Fitbit, famed for its fitness trackers, has launched a new smartwatch called Versa. It comes with the new Fitbit OS 2.0 operating system, which includes a new personalised dashboard that provides a simplified and holistic view of the user's health and fitness data.

The Versa features all-day activity and heart-rate monitoring, automatic sleep-tracking and on-screen workout guidance.

Canon EOS M50

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

$939 (body only)

Powered by the new Digic 8 image processor and a 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS image sensor, the M50 is capable of taking still images at a rate of 10 frames per second. It is the first Canon mirrorless camera to have 4K video-recording capability and also the first to have a multi-angle screen that can be flipped out to one side and rotated so users can compose photos from creative angles.

Nespresso Lattissima One

COFFEE MACHINE

$448

The Lattissima One is Nespresso's latest coffee machine that seeks to deliver quality coffee easily with its new milk-frothing system.

All you need to do is to fill the milk container to the desired level depending on the coffee recipe, press a button and the machine will froth the fresh milk and dispense it into your cup. Designed for a single serving, all the milk in the container will be used for that cup of coffee, thereby eliminating any waste.

Asus ROG Strix Flare

GAMING KEYBOARD

$299

Asus' new ROG Strix Flare mechanical gaming keyboard features anti-ghosting technology with N-key rollover to ensure all keystrokes are registered, no matter how many keys are pressed simultaneously.

Its backlight can be customised using the entire colour spectrum and a range of lighting effects. Dedicated media keys and a volume wheel are positioned on the upper left so gamers have faster access using their keyboard hand.

Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha

GAMING HEADSET

$159

Looking for an affordable and reliable gaming headset? Consider Kingston's HyperX Cloud Alpha.

It features 50mm dual-chamber drivers that reduce distortion for distinct and clear audio. Its large ear-cups are padded with soft leatherette for comfort, while its expandable headband can accommodate larger head sizes.

Its detachable noise-cancellation microphone ensures crystal-clear communication with your teammates during virtual battles.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro God Of War Limited Edition

GAMING CONSOLE

$669, available next month

If you love the God Of War action-game franchise, you might want to get this limited-edition PlayStation 4 Pro console.

Its design is inspired by the Leviathan Axe, the new weapon wielded by Kratos - the game's main character. The bundle includes a Leviathan Gray DualShock 4 wireless controller, a physical copy of the God Of War game and in-game items such as armour and shield.

Compiled by Trevor Tan