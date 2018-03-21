New Products, Mar 21, 2018: Cryorig Taku, Logitech MK545 and more

Cryorig Taku

PC CASING

$559

The Cryorig Taku is a PC casing that is also a stylish monitor stand.

With an aluminium chassis and solid wood legs, it fits an ITX motherboard, a full-sized graphics processing unit, one 3.5-inch hard drive and two 2.5-inch hard drives. It has two USB 3.0 ports and can support a monitor of up to 15kg.

Logitech MK545

WIRELESS KEYBOARD AND MOUSE COMBINATION

$89

The spill-resistant, full-size keyboard has a textured palm-rest and adjustable tilt legs to allow you to type comfortably. The mouse has a symmetrical and contoured design for either hand usage and comfort. Both keyboard and mouse use two AA batteries with a battery life of 36 and 24 months respectively.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet

TWO-IN-ONE LAPTOP

From $2,999, available next month

The re-designed, third-generation ThinkPad X1 Tablet comes with a larger 3K 13-inch touchscreen display that is compatible with high dynamic range, an improved full-function ThinkPad keyboard and the latest eighth-generation Intel Core processor. It also has optional global LTE-A connectivity, as well as support for the optional Lenovo Pen Pro. The Pen Pro supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and provides a natural and responsive writing experience.

Toshiba Canvio Premium

PORTABLE HARD DRIVE

$89 (1TB), $119 (2TB)

Available in metallic silver and metallic grey, the Toshiba Canvio Premium portable hard drive has an aluminium finish with smooth diamond-cut edges. Its 13.5mm-thick profile is 5.5mm slimmer than its predecessor. A USB-A-to-USB-C adaptor allows you to use it with the latest USB-C-only laptops.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930

ROBOTIC VACUUM CLEANER

$899

Featuring Smart Navi technology, the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 robotic vacuum cleaner is able to scan your house and map out the most efficient cleaning path. Connect it to your smartphone and you can customise the cleaning route by setting virtual boundaries.

TP-Link Neffos N1

SMARTPHONE

$368, available this month

TP-Link's new flagship smartphone, the Neffos N1, packs a Helio P25 ocha-core processor and 4GB of system memory for fast performance. It has a rear dual-camera set-up comprising two 12-megapixel cameras - with one having a colour sensor and the other a monochrome one, to provide increased image details. In addition, its 8-megapixel front-facing camera comes with 10 real-time beautification levels. Compiled by Trevor Tan