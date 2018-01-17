New Products

DJI Osmo Mobile 2
SMARTPHONE CAMERA STABILISER
$189, available next month
The DJI Osmo Mobile 2 is a smartphone camera stabiliser to ensure minimal camera shake. Its built-in SmoothTrack technology detects and compensates for the user's movements to produce a smooth cinematic shot.
It uses a two-way clamp that lets the user easily pivot between landscape and portrait orientations.
In addition, the Osmo Mobile 2 has a 15-hour battery life - three times longer than its predecessor.
Michi Air
POWER BANK
$99, available end of the month
This is not just another 10,000mAh power bank - the Michi Air allows wireless charging of compatible smartphones such as the Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note8. No more worrying about forgetting to take along the cable.
It has a USB-C port and a USB-A port, so it can be used for charging smartphones that do not support wireless charging. To recharge the Air, use its micro-USB or the USB-C port.
Uniq Element Slate
SMARTPHONE CASE
From $49, available this month
Care for some concrete protection - literally - for the Apple iPhone X? The Uniq Element Slate uses genuine concrete materials melded with a thermoplastic polyurethane bumper case.
Due to the use of concrete, no two Slate cases look exactly alike. Thus, users get a unique case with a minimalist look and maximum protection.
Tecware Phantom
GAMING KEYBOARD
$79
Some mechanical gaming keyboards can cost an arm and a leg. Not the Tecware Phantom.
It costs only $79 and uses modular mechanical switches with durability of up to 50 million keystrokes. Furthermore, the Phantom has 18 pre-set lighting modes and three customised user profiles.
It features a standard 104-key layout and supports N-Key rollover, which means it can discern and register simultaneously pressed keys.
Sony SEL18135
CAMERA LENS
Pricing to be confirmed, available next month
Designed for Sony's APS-C mirrorless cameras such as the a6500 and a6000, the SEL18135 lens features a versatile optical zoom range of 18 to 135mm. This covers most shooting situations - from portraiture to nature photography.
The 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 lens is said to produce outstanding corner-to-corner sharpness through its zoom range.
It also comes with built-in optical image stabilisation to reduce camera shake.
Nokia 2
SMARTPHONE
$159
It costs only $160, but this Android smartphone comes with a 4,100mAh battery for a two-day battery life, 5-inch display, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.
Available in black and white.
Compiled by Trevor Tan