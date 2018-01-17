New Products

DJI Osmo Mobile 2

SMARTPHONE CAMERA STABILISER

$189, available next month

The DJI Osmo Mobile 2 is a smartphone camera stabiliser to ensure minimal camera shake. Its built-in SmoothTrack technology detects and compensates for the user's movements to produce a smooth cinematic shot.

It uses a two-way clamp that lets the user easily pivot between landscape and portrait orientations.

In addition, the Osmo Mobile 2 has a 15-hour battery life - three times longer than its predecessor.

Michi Air

POWER BANK

$99, available end of the month





This is not just another 10,000mAh power bank - the Michi Air allows wireless charging of compatible smartphones such as the Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note8. No more worrying about forgetting to take along the cable.

It has a USB-C port and a USB-A port, so it can be used for charging smartphones that do not support wireless charging. To recharge the Air, use its micro-USB or the USB-C port.

Uniq Element Slate

SMARTPHONE CASE

From $49, available this month

Care for some concrete protection - literally - for the Apple iPhone X? The Uniq Element Slate uses genuine concrete materials melded with a thermoplastic polyurethane bumper case.

Due to the use of concrete, no two Slate cases look exactly alike. Thus, users get a unique case with a minimalist look and maximum protection.

Tecware Phantom

GAMING KEYBOARD

$79

Some mechanical gaming keyboards can cost an arm and a leg. Not the Tecware Phantom.

It costs only $79 and uses modular mechanical switches with durability of up to 50 million keystrokes. Furthermore, the Phantom has 18 pre-set lighting modes and three customised user profiles.

It features a standard 104-key layout and supports N-Key rollover, which means it can discern and register simultaneously pressed keys.

Sony SEL18135

CAMERA LENS

Pricing to be confirmed, available next month

Designed for Sony's APS-C mirrorless cameras such as the a6500 and a6000, the SEL18135 lens features a versatile optical zoom range of 18 to 135mm. This covers most shooting situations - from portraiture to nature photography.

The 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 lens is said to produce outstanding corner-to-corner sharpness through its zoom range.

It also comes with built-in optical image stabilisation to reduce camera shake.

Nokia 2

SMARTPHONE

$159

It costs only $160, but this Android smartphone comes with a 4,100mAh battery for a two-day battery life, 5-inch display, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Available in black and white.

