New Products

Nokia 6

SMARTPHONE

$329

Want a premium smartphone without breaking the bank? Get the Nokia 6.

Its unibody is crafted from a single block of aluminium for that premium feel. Inside, this 5.5-inch Android smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 mobile platform and Adreno 505 graphics processor. It also comes with dual speakers and support for Dolby Atmos, making the Nokia 6 a capable device for enjoying movies on the move.

Bodum ePebo Vacuum Coffee Maker

HOME APPLIANCE

$369

The ePebo is the modern version of Bodum's iconic Santos vacuum coffee pot.

One does not need coffee capsules or paper filters for the ePebo. Just pour water into its lower section, attach the glass funnel on top, add coffee powder into the funnel and switch on the machine. Once the brewing process is complete, the ePebo automatically switches from brewing to keeping the coffee hot.

Razer Meka

GAMING HEADSET

$129.90

Modelled after the iconic headset worn by D.Va, the popular character in the video game OverWatch, the Razer Meka is the gaming headset to have for fans of the game.

It comes with 40mm neodymium drivers for clear communication and great gaming audio, while its comfortable leatherette cushions help sustain long gaming sessions.

Nomad Clear Leather Case for iPhone X

SMARTPHONE CASE

$69

Protect the Apple iPhone X with Nomad's Clear Leather Case. It is made of high-grade polycarbonate fused to a rubber bumper to provide all-round protection.

The rear of the casing features premium Horween leather that provides a great grip. This leather will also develop a rich patina, when used over a period of time, for an aged, elegant look.

Klevv Cras II RGB 16GB Kit

PC SYSTEM MEMORY

$315

Regular PC system memory looks boring next to Klevv's Cras II RGB memory module.

Each of its memory modules is sanded and etched to produce neat and matte textures for a luxurious look. And each module comes with programmable RGB dynamic lighting to make one's gaming rig look cool.

The Cras II supports the Intel XMP 2.0 specification for easy tweaking and over-clocking. It also supports the latest platforms, such as the AMD Ryzen platform. This kit comes with two 8GB Cras II RGB memory modules.

Striiv Apex HR

FITNESS TRACKER

$189

Most fitness trackers can last five to seven days. But the new Striiv Apex HR can last up to 12 days, according to its maker.

What is more, it uses a built-in USB charger that allows the user to plug it directly into a USB port when it is low on juice.

Wear this fitness tracker to the pool as it is waterproof. It tracks the heart rate continuously and a user's physical activities all day. It also automatically tracks sleep.

Compiled by Trevor Tan