New Products

Asus Zen AiO (ZN242)

ALL-IN-ONE PC

$1,998

Looking for an all-in-one Windows PC for the new year? Take a look at Asus' Zen AiO (ZN242).

It features a 23.8-inch NanoEdge frameless display with an impressive 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. This display offers a 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut and a 178-degree wide viewing angle, so you can edit your photos accurately.

Inside, it packs an Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, 16GB of system memory and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics processor for good gaming performance.

Canon Rayo S1

PORTABLE PROJECTOR

$599

With a 10.5 x 10.5cm footprint and weighing a mere 240g, the Canon Rayo S1 mini projector is the gadget to pack for your travels.

It projects at a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels and a brightness of 100 lumens, making it great for your business presentations and entertainment needs. Its touchpad allows you to easily navigate through its settings.

It also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and can be used as a powerbank, thanks to its 3,800mAh rechargeable battery.

Devialet Gold Phantom Opera de Paris

WIRELESS SPEAKERS

$4,890, available middle of this month

Luxury speakers-maker Devialet has launched a limited edition of its Phantom speakers to celebrate its partnership with the Paris Opera.

Drawing on the iconic gilded interiors of the Paris Opera auditorium, each Gold Phantom Opera de Paris features the Paris Opera logo with its gold leaf gills finished by Ateliers Gohard - the company behind the gold restoration in Paris' Palais Garnier opera house.

Only 38 units of these speakers will be available at Devialet's flagship store at Marina Bay Sands from the middle of this month.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm f/1.2 Pro

LENS

Pricing to be confirmed, available this month

If you are using a Micro Four Thirds (MFT) mirrorless camera, you might want to get the new Olympus 17mm f/1.2 lens.

This MFT lens consists of 15 glass elements in 11 groups for great image resolution. It offers a large aperture of f/1.2 that allows more light to enter the image sensor and creates a good-looking "bokeh" effect or shallow depth of field.

It is also resistant to dust, water splashes and cold temperatures down to minus 10 deg C.

Compiled by Trevor Tan