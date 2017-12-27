New Products

Apple iMac Pro

ALL-IN-ONE COMPUTER

From $7,199

Armed with an eight-core Intel Xeon W processor (customisable to an 18-core one) and a Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics processor with 8GB of video memory (customisable to a Vega 64 with 16GB of video memory), the iMac Pro is a heaven-send for creative professionals who need the fastest Mac machine, for their photo-and video-editing work, with the smallest footprint. Furthermore, only this iMac and its bundled Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2 are available in space grey. You can't buy a Magic Keyboard or a Magic Mouse 2 in this finish anywhere else.

Razer Naga Trinity

GAMING MOUSE

$159.90

If you love multiple buttons on your gaming mouse, the Razer Naga Trinity is the one to get.

It builds on the previous designs of the Naga mouse family. It comes with three interchangeable side plates consisting of a standard two-button configuration, a seven-button thumb wheel found in the Naga Hex V2, and a 12-button thumb grid found in the Naga Chroma. Thus, you have the best of three mice in one.

It is equipped with a 16,000 dots per inch optical sensor, Razer Chroma lighting and Razer Mechanical Switches.

Cygnett MagMount Qi Wireless Car Charger

IN-CAR CHARGER

$89

If you are using a Samsung Galaxy Note8 or the iPhone X, you may want to have Cygnett's MagMount Qi Wireless Car Charger in your vehicle.

This Qi 7.5W charger incorporates a magnetic mounting system for your smartphone that fits securely on your car's air-conditioning vent using a spring-loaded clip. In addition, it charges your smartphone the moment it is mounted.

Fred Allure

SMART MIRROR

$499

The Fred Allure is loaded with the Android 5.1 operating system which allows a user to read streamed content, such as the latest beauty news, while using the mirror. It also illuminates the user with its rim lights, which provide even lighting ideal for putting on makeup.

And with the preloaded Sephora app, the Allure can even overlay simulated lipstick on a user's face using the built-in camera that scans the user's face into the system.

Casio G-Shock DW-6900CB-1CNY18

WATCH

$229, available early next year

The next Chinese New Year (CNY) ushers in the Year of the Dog. And Casio has launched a special CNY edition of its iconic G-Shock DW-6900 watch to commemorate the canine year.

A celestial dog, inspired by Chinese and Japanese folklore, adorns the watch strap to create an elegant gold-on-black motif.

The watch face features golden accents, with the G-Shock wording and icon painted in gold on the bezel of the black watch case.

Being a G-Shock, this watch is shock resistant as well as water resistant down to a depth of 200m.

Ecovacs Ozmo 600

ROBOTIC VACUUM CLEANER

$599

This robotic cleaner not only vacuums your floor, but mops it as well. And it can even automatically switch between mopping hard-wood floors and vacuuming carpet surfaces, according to its maker. The Ecovacs Ozmo 600 is also intelligent enough to detect the type of surface it is on and automatically adjusts the amount of water needed to damp the cloth for mopping. You can control it remotely using the Ecovacs app. It allows you to monitor the cleaning progress and schedule cleaning periods and set virtual boundaries.

Compiled by Trevor Tan