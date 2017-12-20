New Products

Casio G'z Eye

ACTION CAMERA

$629

It looks like a Casio G-Shock watch, but the Casio G'z Eye is actually an action camera.

Designed to withstand the rigours of extreme sports, the G'z Eye is dust-resistant, drop-resistant from a height of up to 4m, water-resistant down to a depth of 50m and cold-resistant down to minus 10 deg C. It has a 6.9-megapixel image sensor with a 13mm super wide-angle lens that allows for a frame coverage of up to 190.8 degrees.

Logitech Screen Share

VIDEO ADAPTER

$509

Having trouble connecting your laptop to the projector in your office's conference room? The Logitech Screen Share is here to save the day. With this HDMI capture device and its companion application for the conference room's computer, it is easy to share content with others in a room, as well as with remote participants using any video conferencing service. All you need to do is connect Screen Share to your laptop using an HDMI cable and plug the video adapter to the conference room's dedicated computer using its USB port. You will then be able to display presentations in your laptop via the projector.

Bose SoundLink Micro

BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

$179

Bose claims this is its smallest and most rugged portable speaker.

This palm-size and lightweight (weighs 290g) Bluetooth speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating. It is made and tested to withstand soapy, chlorinated and salt water. Its soft silicone exterior protects it from scratches, dents, cracks and drops. It comes with a strap that attaches easily to your bags, backpacks and bikes.

It features custom transducers and miniature dual-passive radiators for clear, powerful sound, and has a six-hour battery life.

Linksys EA9500S

WI-FI ROUTER

$569

The new Linksys EA9500S AC5400 Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple Output (MU-MIMO) gigabit router is said to be one of the fastest routers in the market.

It has a 1.8GHz quad-core processor and packs the latest Wi-Fi standard, 802.11ac Wave 2, which includes MU-MIMO Room-to-Room Wi-Fi with Seamless Roaming Technology. The EA9500S has eight external antennas for maximum coverage. It comes with nine Gigabit Ethernet ports (8 LAN and 1 WAN) and two USB 3.0 ports.

Plantronics BackBeat Fit 305

BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES

$149

The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 305 is an affordable pair of wireless headphones for fitness buffs who love to listen to music during workouts.

These earbuds have a discreet, ultra-light and sweat-resistant design that stays comfortable during workouts. The occlusive ear-tips help to keep the the headphones secure while blocking out unwanted noise.

The headphones come in four colour combinations: black/grey, dark blue/blue, grey/lime-green and grey/coral.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

SMARTPHONE

$699

Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone, Mi Mix 2, is finally in Singapore.

Its predecessor, Mi Mix, started the trend of full-screen bezel-less display on smartphones, and the Mi Mix 2 continues the tradition.

The Mix 2 has a 5.99-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio that almost covers the front of the phone. It has a curved-edge design, with a ceramic back and an aluminium alloy frame.

It has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 6-megapixel front-facing camera. The local set comes with 6GB of system memory and 64GB of internal storage.

Compiled by Trevor Tan