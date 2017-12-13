New Products

Motorola Moto X4

SMARTPHONE

$599

Say hello to The Moto X4 - the latest Android smartphone from Motorola. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 640 processor and has a 5.2-inch full high-definition display.

The X4 features a dual-camera system on its rear, consisting of a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera allows for high-resolution selfies. It has 64GB of internal storage, with expandable storage of up to 2TB via a microUSB card. Furthermore, the phone is resistant to water and dust.

Canon Pixma TS307

WIRELESS PRINTER

$59

With a footprint smaller than an A3-size piece of paper and weighing 2.9kg, the Canon Pixma TS307 gives road warriors the convenience of wireless printing.

Using the Bluetooth Low Energy standard, it lets you print and even scan documents using the Canon Print Inkjet/Selphy app. The printer has a stylish grid surface that serves as a slip-resistant document scan table. The edges of the scan document are detected automatically and scans are optimised through the app before printing.

Puma Future 18.1 NetFit

FOOTBALL BOOTS

$299

This is not just another pair of football boots. It is the future, literally.

The Future 18.1 NetFit uses Puma's adaptable NetFit technology, previously designed for running, on its upper to create a fully customisable lacing system.

Whether you have wide or narrow feet, you can thread the laces through this net-like upper to get a more secure fit. In addition, the NetFit upper is fused with Puma's evoKnit sock and striking zones to make sure your feet are closer to the ball during touches.

Mujjo leather wallet case for iPhone X

SMARTPHONE CASE

$79

Get a case worthy of your iPhone X with the Mujjo leather wallet case. It has a full-grain leather exterior that is said to age beautifully.

A leather card pocket, stitched to the back of the case,fits three credit card-sized cards such as ez-link and ATM cards. Its interior is lined with a lightweight but strong fabric to protect your iPhone. The case is available in four colours - tan, grey, black and blue.

Plantronics Voyager 8200 UC

BLUETOOTH HEADSET

$579

Designed for busy executives, the Plantronics Voyager 8200 UC Bluetooth headset lets them have clear conversations with their clients even in a noisy office or coffee shop.

Its four "beam-forming" microphones detect and amplify the speaker's voice, while two additional microphones detect and block environmental noise.

It can be paired with Windows and Mac computers, IP phones, Android and iOS devices. Its battery offers up to 24 hours of listening time. It is also certified for Microsoft Skype for Business and is compatible with Cisco Jabber.

Avita Liber

LAPTOP

From $699, available exclusively in Challenger stores

Looking for an affordable but sleek laptop? The search ends with the Avita Liber.

Available in two display sizes - 13.3 inches and 14 inches, both in full high-definition resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) - it packs up to 8GB of system memory and up to 512GB of flash storage.

It also has a multitude of ports, including two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C port (for charging and display out) and a microSD card slot. Yet its lightweight chassis (from 1.37kg) measures only 5mm thick at its thinnest point.

Compiled by Trevor Tan