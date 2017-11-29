New Products

Kenwood Chef XL Sense

HOME APPLIANCE

$899

The Kenwood Chef XL Sense is the one thing you need in your kitchen. It features a 6.7-litre large mixing bowl with built-in handles allowing you to pour your ingredients into it with minimal effort.

It comes with five dedicated tools to help you bake. For example, there is a K-beater that reaches every area of the bowl, making it ideal for mixing dry ingredients or crushing biscuits for cheesecakes.

The Chef XL Sense is available in blue, pink, green and silver.

Philips Star Wars Shaver SW6700/14

ELECTRIC SHAVER

$219, available till Dec 31

Use the Force when you shave each morning, with the Philips Star Wars Shaver SW6700/14. It is designed to look like the Resistance pilot Poe Dameron's X-wing fighter in the Star Wars movie, with its scratched metal finishing and red stripes. A red X-wing symbol lights up when you switch on the shaver.

The shaver features Philips' V-Track Precision Pro technology, which uses 72 self-sharpening V-shaped blades and cuts at 151,000 times per minute without pulling or tugging. This allows the shaver to have a closer shave to the skin without irritations or burns.

BenQ CineHome W1700

HOME CINEMA PROJECTOR

$2,499, available next month

If you want to create a cinema-like experience at home, consider the BenQ CineHome W1700 4K UHD home cinema projector.

The CineHome W1700 uses a 0.47-inch digital micro-mirror device to produce 8.3 million pixels for true 4K, ultra-high-definition resolution. It also supports the industry-favoured HDR10 high dynamic range standard for greater brightness and contrast.

Furthermore, it is said to have over 96 per cent coverage of the Rec.709 colour gamut to reproduce what filmmakers want you to see.

Sony PS4 Pro Monster Hunter: World Rathalos Edition

GAMING CONSOLE

$678, available Jan 26, 2018

Action role-playing game Monster Hunter: World will be launched on Jan 26. And Sony is releasing a limited edition PlayStation 4 (PS4) Pro gaming console to coincide with the launch.

A drawing of Rathalos - the popular monster from the Monster Hunter series - firing flares from its mouth, will feature on the gloss-finished surface cover of the console. The bundled DualShock4 wireless controller will bear the design of the wyvern's wing. And of course, the game will be included in the bundle.

Garmin vivomove HR

SMART WATCH

$299 (Sport), $449 (Premium)

It might look like an analogue watch, but the Garmin vivomove HR is actually a hybrid smart watch with activity tracker functions and display notifications.

Apart from the usual features for tracking steps taken, distance travelled, calories burnt and stairs climbed, the vivomove HR also comes with built-in heart rate monitor and is able to provide other fitness statistics such as VO2 max, fitness age and stress level.

When connected to a compatible smartphone, you can get visual alerts for e-mail, calls, texts and social media updates on the watch.

De'Longhi PrimaDonna Elite

SMART COFFEE MAKER

$4,000

Use your smartphone to customise your morning caffeine fix with the De'Longhi PrimaDonna Elite coffee maker.

Its Coffee Link app lets you adjust aroma level, coffee quantity, milk quantity, temperature and even create new coffee recipes via Bluetooth. Plus, you can save your favourite coffee recipes in one of the six user profiles on the coffee machine itself.

Simply select the brew you want using the machine's 4.3-inch colour touchscreen display, and wait for your coffee to be brewed.

Compiled by Trevor Tan