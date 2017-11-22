New Products

Panasonic Lumix DC-G9

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

The Panasonic Lumix DC-G9 features a 20.3-megapixel Live MOS image sensor that is said to deliver intensely sharp images with extremely wide dynamic range.

It is also able to deliver the industry's fastest autofocusing speed of 0.04sec and a stunning shooting speed of 20 frames per second. A high-resolution 3,680,000-dot Oled electronic viewfinder lets you compose photos with ease under harsh sunlight. Plus, the G9's compact and sturdy magnesium-alloy body is resistant to water splashes and dust.

Fujfilm Instax Share SP-3

PORTABLE PHOTO PRINTER

$309

With the rising popularity of square-format photos due to social media platforms like Instagram, Fujifilm has released the Instax Share SP-3 - a compact portable printer that prints photos on its instax Square film.

Using the instax share app, you can select photos from your smartphone and print them directly with the SP-3 through Wi-Fi. You can also print images from your Instagram, Facebook, Google Photos and Dropbox accounts. The SP-3 will be available in black and white models.

Samyang AF 35mm f/1.4 FE

LENS

$959

Users of Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras who are looking to get a fast lens might want to take a look at the Samyang AF 35mm f/1.4 FE.

Its optical design of 11 elements in nine groups with two aspherical and two high-refractive glasses is said to help reduce various aberrations and light dispersion for high-resolution images.

It features Ultra Multi Coating that is supposed to reduce ghosting and lens flare.

Furthermore, its wide nine-blade f/1.4 aperture helps to create a beautiful shallow depth of field.

Wacom Bamboo Sketch

STYLUS

$119

The Wacom Bamboo Sketch stylus lets you write and draw on your iPhone or iPad in style.

When paired with selected apps such as Bamboo Paper, ArtRage, Autodesk and SketchBook, this Bluetooth stylus provides 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity and an experience akin to using real pen and paper.

Its ergonomic triangular shape provides great feel and comfort.

On a full charge, the stylus can last up to 15 hours.

Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i (AC3259/30)

AIR PURIFIER

$999

With many air purifiers, it can be hard to tell how well they are working. The Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i (AC3259/30) makes it easy with its Air Matters app, where you can monitor real-time air quality and allergen information, as well as adjust the settings.

The Series 3000i uses AeraSense, a professional-grade air quality sensor that detects even the slightest changes in the air.

It will then automatically boost the air purifier to reduce the level of airborne particles.

Vertagear SL5000

GAMING CHAIR

$489.99

It is designed with gamers in mind, but the Vertagear SL5000 is a chair for both gaming and work.

It is made with high-quality PVC leather that resists stain and water. It uses an open-cell structure to reduce trapped heat, so you can sit comfortably for long periods.

Its high backrest provides support for the neck, shoulders and back. It is also adjustable from 80 degrees to 140 degrees for you to find your optimal sitting position.

Compiled by Trevor Tan