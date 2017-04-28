Mobile phones can be used as e-identity for accessing multiple online services by year-end

SINGAPORE - By year-end, consumers will be able to use their mobile phone as their e-identity for seamless log-in to the content of media companies FOX Networks Group and Singapore Press Holdings, or for topping up their ez-link value and Nets stored value cards.

Dubbed Mobile Connect, the e-identity service by the three local telcos Singtel, StarHub and M1 will also authenticate access to travel agency WTS Travel's online services, HungryGoWhere's content and Singtel's Dash mobile payment services.

"We look forward to working with more service providers to deliver their services conveniently and securely to their customers," said Ms Karen Kooi, M1 chief executive officer in a joint statement by the telcos on Friday (April 28).

Mobile Connect lets consumers do away with managing multiple passwords when accessing online services. Also, they need to log in only once to gain access to mulitple services from different online providers.

With Mobile Connect, consumers will be prompted to enter their mobile number when logging in.

If consumers log in from their mobile phones, their telcos will verify over the cellular or Wi-Fi network that the number entered matches the credentials on the SIM card. They may be prompted to enter a code.

When logging in via the computer or tablet, consumers may also be prompted to enter a one-time password sent to their mobile phone.

"This marks the first time the industry has come together to work on a solution that brings convenience to both business owners and consumers," said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel Consumer Singapore's chief executive officer.

"We believe the traditional norms of managing multiple usernames and passwords will soon become history," said Mr Tan Tong Hai, StarHub chief executive officer.

Mobile Connect has so far been launched by 52 operators in 29 countries.