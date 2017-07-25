Microsoft Paint 'to be axed from future versions of Windows', but will be available for download

Microsoft has responded to an outpouring of online grief over the reported phasing out of its app Paint from future versions of Windows, saying the app will still be available - but on the Windows Store.

On Monday (July 24), reports said Microsoft Paint - the long-standing basic graphics editing app that is a staple for Windows users - would be killed off.

The program, first released in 1985 with the first version of Windows 1.0, was said to be slated for removal in the Windows 10 Fall Creators update, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Microsoft included Paint in a list of features that would be deprecated - or removed in future releases - on its website.

Netizens reacted with memes - made aptly with Paint - mourning the end of the program.

However, Microsoft later clarified in a blog post on its website saying: "The original art app isn't going anywhere - except to the Windows Store for free!"

Deskish holds the pioneers of our field dearly to our heart. RIP Microsoft Paint. Screwing beautiful since 1985. #screwbeautiful #deskish pic.twitter.com/XekTVg8DiE — Deskish (@Deskish) July 25, 2017

Without #MicrosoftPaint, how will I ever make these glorious works of art anymore? #JustCallMePicasso pic.twitter.com/jsZgcV6A5Q — #HireMikeStraw (@MikeStrawMedia) July 25, 2017

Wrote Megan Saunders, general manager for the 3D for Everyone Initiative under Windows Experiences: "Today, we've seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint. If there's anything we learned, it's that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It's been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app."

She wrote: "MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free."

However, it appears that the app will not come pre-installed in Windows 10 Creators Update versions.

Instead, a new free Paint 3D app will come built-in with the update.