Maps your home as it cleans

iROBOT ROOMBA 980

Price: $1,498 at irobot.com.sg

iRobot recently found itself in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Its CEO Colin Angle was quoted by Reuters as saying that it could sell maps of its users' homes - created by its robots - to companies such as Amazon and Google.

Reuters later issued a correction - Mr Angle wanted to share mapping data only with the consent of users, not sell the data . But the incident has raised privacy concerns about the mapping and navigation features of these gadgets.

As the Roomba 980 is one of the iRobot models that map your home as they clean, I was keen to see how accurate its mapping feature is. And it took just one run to produce a very accurate map of my home, albeit an incomplete version, as I had blocked the robot from entering certain places like the kitchen.

This was easily done with one of the two included virtual walls ($60 each), which are small battery- powered towers that beam a Do Not Enter signal to the Roomba. It has two modes: Set it to block off door openings with an invisible barrier or prevent the Roomba from entering a protective radius around the virtual wall to stop it from knocking into things like a pet water bowl or an antique vase.

iRobot has been making robot vacuum cleaners since the early 2000s and it shows, from the ease of use to the Roomba's ability to traverse various obstacles in the home.

The Roomba 980 mounted my children's playpen mat and rode over a thick extension cable without any issues. Its low-slung compact body went under my sofa, TV console and between the legs of chairs and tables.

However, some people may find its cleaning routine uncomfortable to watch.

The Roomba occasionally heads off from its docking station in seemingly random directions. It also bumps into furniture - albeit gently - as it makes its way around the home but it is able to clean along walls and furniture legs. Most importantly, it did not get stuck or lost during my testing. It took 47min to clean my home.

The iRobot Home app (for iOS and Android) got the Roomba up and running in minutes, easily pairing my phone with the gadget.

You cannot guide the Roomba with the app like a remote-controlled toy car, but you can start a cleaning job remotely or create a weekly schedule.

It comes with helpful guides on the Roomba's maintenance and usage, as well as a link to the iRobot website to buy additional parts and accessories.

Vincent Chang

•Verdict: The Roomba 980 is an excellent robot vacuum cleaner that offers a stellar user experience. But it is pricey , so it may deter first-time buyers from dipping their toes into this technology .