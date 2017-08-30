M1, StarHub bring back unlimited mobile data feature to cater to data-heavy users

SINGAPORE - The unlimited mobile data feature is back in vogue, with M1 and StarHub announcing new plans to cater to data-heavy users.

From Thursday (Aug 31), customers can sign up for M1's line-only mySIM3 98 plan which comes with unlimited mobile data for $98 a month. Users have to sign a 12-month contract.

M1's most generous plan currently comes with 25GB of data for $125 a month. Users have to sign a 12-month contract too.

From Thursday, which is also the first day of the Comex consumer electronics fair, M1's line-only plans will also be streamlined into four packages - mySIM3 20, mySIM3 40, mySIM3 40 and mySIM3 98 - from the current six. The most basic mySIM3 20 plan will cost $20 for 5GB of mobile data when consumers sign a 12-month contract.

StarHub will also offer customers new plans from Thursday, providing customers unlimited mobile data usage on Saturday and Sunday.

"Fuelled by more advanced phones and pixel-heavy content, Singapore consumers' appetite for data continues to grow. With our new data-focused plans, we are enabling our customers to do more of what they love on their smartphones freely and at much faster speeds too," said Mr Justin Ang, StarHub head of product.

StarHub's line-only plans starts from $24 a month for 3GB of mobile data to $119 a month for 15GB of mobile data. But mobile data use during the weekends is unlimited. Customers need not sign a contract for StarHub's line-only plans.