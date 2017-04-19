LG Signature W7 Oled TV arrives in stores next month

SINGAPORE - The 65-inch version of the LG Signature W7 Oled TV will be available next month at $12,888. But there is no word on the availability and pricing for the 77-inch variant.

LG's flagship W7 Oled TV is extremely thin at just 2.57mm, which is about as thick as two coins stacked together. Oled televisions use organic light-emitting diodes that do not require a backlight, making them thinner and lighter than LCD TVs.

The lack of a backlight also helps Oled TVs produce deeper blacks than LCD TVs. LG's latest Oled TVs are said to be up to 20 per cent brighter than last year's models.

The W7 can be mounted directly to the wall using magnetic brackets, "as if it were a piece of art". The television's electronics and connectors are located in its companion soundbar, which supports Dolby Atmos surround audio via its two upfiring speakers.

In addition to the W7 series, LG also has three other series of Oled TVs, namely the G7, E7 and C7. The G7 and the E7 models will be available in May, but LG has not announced their pricing. The C7 is available now at $4,688 for the 55-inch model and $7,288 for the 65-inch model.

LG also announced the availability and pricing of some of its latest 4K LCD TVs, including an enormous 86-inch model (SJ957T) priced at $18,888. The SJ850T costs $3,588 for a 55-inch model and $4,888 for the 65-inch variant. These "Super UHD TV 4K" models use LG's Nano Cell technology to create vibrant colours, similar to the quantum-dot technology utilised by other TV makers.

For those who want a less expensive TV, LG has its UHD TV 4K models, which start at $1,188 for a 43-inch variant of the UJ632T series and $1,688 for the 49-inch model of the UJ750T series.

All LG Smart TVs this year run on an updated webOS 3.5 operating system. New features include Magic Zoom, which lets you enlarge and record any part of the screen, and Magic Link, a button that lets viewers access information about the actors and characters appearing on the screen.