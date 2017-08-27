LG is making appliances that respond to Amazon's Echo

SEOUL - As part of its expansion into the artificial intelligence business, LG Electronics Inc. will make its appliances work with Amazon Echo, the company said on Sunday (Aug 27).

The electronics manufacturer will show its appliances working with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin from Friday (Sept 1), the Yonhap News Agency reported.

While the Echo currently does not respond to Korean voice commands, LG said it is researching a way to set up a compatible system late this year or early next year.

The LG products that will work with the voice assistant include refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, air conditioners and ovens, among others.

LG has already been pairing its products with smart voice activated devices for the past few years, through open platform and partnership arrangements, reported Yonhap.

At last year's IFA, it introduced the SmartThinQ Hub that works with Alexa. Earlier this year, it displayed a smart fridge and household home robot that works with Alexa, at the annual Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show.

LG also said it will be unveiling various Internet of Things devices, robots and smart home solutions in Berlin too.