Lenovo launches Smart Assistant, powered by Amazon Alexa, smart glasses and new laptops

LAS VEGAS - Lenovo has just launched a slew of products ahead of the world's biggest consumer technology trade show, CES 2017, held in Las Vegas.

Of particular interest is the Lenovo Smart Assistant (starts from US$129.99 or S$189, available in May 2017), which is similar to Amazon Echo and Google Home. The Smart Assistant is a smart speaker powered by Amazon's voice-activated virtual assistant Alexa.

The connected speaker recognises users' voice commands and uses Alexa to conduct web searches, play music, create lists and provide calendar updates. The Smart Assistant is designed to run Lenovo smart home devices and third party products.

At the same time, Lenovo also unveiled its smart glasses - Glass C200. Aimed primarily at businesses, it is a monocular smart glass system that recognises and identifies real-life objects using artificial intelligence and augmented reality technologies. The Glass C200 is still a prototype but mass production is expected to start in June this year.

Lenovo has also refreshed its ThinkPad laptop lineup with new X1 Carbon (from US$1,349, available next month), X1 Yoga (from US$1,499, available next month) and X1 Tablet (from US$949, available in March 2017).

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14-inch business laptop now comes in a new silver colour, apart from its usual black. It weighs a mere 1.14kg - the lightest for a business laptop according to Lenovo.

In addition, Lenovo launched the Miix 720 Windows hybrid laptop (from US$999.99, available April 2017) that combines a 12-inch QHD+ display and a touchpad-enabled keyboard.

Lenovo also has new gaming laptops in Legion Y720 (from $1,399.99, available April 2017) and Y520 (from US$899.99, available next month) with the latest Nvidia graphics cards and 7th-generation Intel Core i7 processors.