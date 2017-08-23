Just point and click to get the job done

SAMSUNG POWERBOT VR7000

Price: $1,299 at all major consumer electronics stores

Of the four robot vacuum cleaners that I tested, the Samsung Powerbot VR7000 is the only model with a physical remote control.

While I would not consider this a must-have feature, it is surprisingly fun and convenient to use. This is because you can use the remote control like a laser pointer to guide the VR7000 to a specific spot to clean.

You can also use the directional buttons on the remote to drive it like a remote-controlled toy car.

Samsung's Smart Home app can also be used to manually control the robot vacuum cleaner, but it felt very laggy when I tested it, probably because of network latency.

The good thing about this app is that it does not just work with Samsung robot vacuum cleaners. As its name suggests, it is for all of Samsung's smart-home appliances, from washing machines to refrigerators. It has a multi-device feature for selected gadgets - for instance, you can set the VR7000 to start cleaning when you are out of the house, as well as turn on your Samsung air-con when you get home. Of course, you can also use the app to schedule a timing for cleaning.

The VR7000, like the Roomba 980, builds a map of the home as it cleans. Its map is not as detailed as the one produced by the Roomba, probably because the VR7000 is not circular, but with a straight wide front that makes it difficult to scoot between the legs of smaller furniture. At only 97mm tall, the VR7000 is said to be 28 per cent slimmer than the previous model. Unfortunately, it still won't fit underneath some of my furniture.

It moves in orderly straight lines and is careful not to bump into furniture or fall off a ledge. However, it got entangled with a small rug, instead of climbing over it. Bigger rugs or carpets should not be a problem.

Cleaning performance is good - it took 33min to clean my home at normal-strength suction power. It also runs more quietly, compared with most of the other models tested.

Vincent Chang

•Verdict: It cleans well, is relatively quiet and comes with a useful remote control. It may be a bit tall for some homes and can get stuck occasionally.