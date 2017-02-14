In VR, I thee wed: British couple to get married in virtual reality

CARDIFF - Come this May, a British couple will wed physically in a Cardiff bar, but their minds will be transported somewhere else thanks to virtual reality (VR) technology.

The setting for their VR wedding? A futuristic nightclub situated next to a lava lake.

Mr Martin Shervington, 43, and Ms Elisa Evans, 45, will don VR gear and get hitched in front of 50 friends and family members, reported British newspaper The Times.

The couple got engaged last year and decided to stage their wedding in a VR venue at the suggestion of a friend.



The wedding will be held at a futuristic nightclub next to a lava lake. PHOTO: ALTSPACEVR VIA THE TIMES



"We wanted to do something unconventional," said Mr Shervington, a business consultant and VR enthusiast.

"This is part of our journey together. We're having a laugh. But this is a big thing for me - I've never been married."

California-based software firm AltspaceVR, which designed and created the wedding venue, will also conduct the ceremony.

But with British laws casting doubts over whether a virtual wedding can be recognised, Mr Shervington said they might hold a second ceremony in the real world.