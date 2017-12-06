Holiday gift guide

The year is coming to an end, with Christmas only 19 days away.

It is time to unwind and get into the festive mood. It is also that time of the year when you start shopping for gifts for your loved ones.

Shopping for gifts for your kids, spouse, friends or relatives can be a daunting task. But if there is a category of gifts that is likely to put a smile on their faces, it would be the latest gadgets and gizmos.

The Straits Times Digital team has come up with some recommendations in its annual gadget gift guide. There is something suitable for everyone, or at least we hope we will be able to ignite some gift ideas.

FOR HOME

SAMSUNG DARTH VADER POWERBOT ROBOT VACUUM CLEANER

$1,049

The (suction) Force is strong with Samsung's Star Wars Darth Vader robot vacuum cleaner.

Featuring the helmeted visage of Darth Vader, this robot vacuum produces sound effects like Darth Vader's breathing, and plays his theme song, The Imperial March, when in use. Samsung says it has 20 times more suction power than the previous model while its mapping feature lets it avoid getting stuck in traps like chair legs. It returns to the docking station to recharge when its battery is running low.

LG NEOCHEF MICROWAVE OVEN

From $299

The microwave oven is an essential kitchen tool, especially for heating up leftover food after holiday feasts.

LG's latest range of NeoChef microwave ovens improves on the older models. For one thing, its Smart Inverter technology delivers consistent and precise power to evenly cook or defrost food. It can also sense when the food is done and turns off automatically to prevent overcooking your meals.

Cleaning the oven is made easy by its anti-bacterial coating - simply wipe its insides with a damp cloth.

KENWOOD CHEF XL SENSE

$899

The Kenwood Chef XL Sense is the all-round kitchen appliance for the budding home baker. Its extra-large stainless-steel mixing bowl holds up to 6.7 litres for generous servings.

It has five different bowl attachments for a variety of tasks, such as a power whisk for making fluffy sponges and a creaming beater for smooth cake mixes. More than 20 optional attachments are available for this versatile machine.

With the right tool, you can make your own pasta or prepare burger patties.

DE'LONGHI PRIMADONNA ELITE

$4,000

Fine-tune your coffee brew till you get your perfect cuppa with the De'Longhi PrimaDonna Elite.

Using its Coffee Link app, you can easily tweak the aroma level, milk quantity, coffee quantity and temperature of your brew. Once you have found the right blend of settings, you can save them in one of the machine's six user profiles. Multiple devices can connect to the machine, so each member of the household can get their own personalised brew.

Alternatively, you can also tap out the coffee order on its 4.3-inch touchscreen.