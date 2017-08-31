Highlights of the show

1 Sony XA1 Ultra

$598 (without contract)

Booths 8161 and 8238

Looking for a large smartphone without burning a big hole in your wallet? Get the Sony XA1 Ultra.

This Android 7 smartphone features an impressive 6-inch edge-to-edge full high-definition display in a smooth polished shell.

Furthermore, it has a 23- megapixel rear-facing camera with a bright f/2.0 lens for superior low-light shooting capability. Even the front-facing camera has a 16-megapixel image sensor with optical image stabiliser to make sure your selfies are always sharp. The XA1 Ultra will be available in gold and black.

2 Sony Bravia KD-55X7000E

$2,499; freebies include $500 cash-back, Blu-Ray Player BDP-S1500 (worth $139) and purchase-with-purchase Sony PlayStation 4 Hits Bundle for $99 (usual price $449)

Booth 8101

If your current TV set is dying, you might want to upgrade to a 4K LED TV like the Sony Bravia KD-55X7000E.

The KD-55X7000E combines the brilliance of 4K resolution with the brightness and details of high dynamic range (HDR), so you can see areas in dark shadows and bright light that were previously hidden.

Its 4K X-Reality Pro picture-processing engine upscales every pixel for sharpened and refined moving images.

Its narrow bezel and aluminium finish ensure it will be a centrepiece of your living room.

3 Marbella KR6

$289 (usual price $399); freebies include 32GB Class10 microSD card (worth $39.90), Mobile Bluetooth Headset (worth $89), Magnetic phone holder (worth $29), free installation voucher (worth $80; limited to 30 customers each day) and purchase-with-purchase Curve True Wireless Fitness Earbuds TWS-X100 at $69 (usual price $199)

Booth 6441

Anything can happen on the road leading to disputes, so it is imperative to protect yourself against errand drivers with a front and back dashboard camera. And the new Marbella KR6 is the ideal set-up.

It comes with a front camera that shoots full high-definition videos and a rear camera that shoots high-definition videos.

It also features a black box that can be hidden in the glove compartment to minimise overheating issues. Its battery-discharge-prevention technology will automatically shut down the cameras before it drains your car's battery.

Trevor Tan