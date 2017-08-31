Guide to Comex 2017: Trade-ins, selfie contest and more great bargains

Comex, one of Singapore's biggest and oldest IT and consumer technology exhibitions, is back.

Organised by Exhibits Inc, a Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) subsidiary, the four-day event at Suntec Singapore (levels 3, 4 and 6) starts today and ends on Sunday.

This year's show will be more than just a collection of the latest gadgets and gizmos on sale.

There will be a Tech Showcase area at level 4 (Sep 1-3), where you can check out the latest in consumer technology, such as 3-D printers and robots.

But if you want to get rid of your oldest gadgets to get the latest gizmos, head to the level 6 trade-in counters in Halls 603/604.

Take your used laptops, LCD monitors, smartphones, tablets and even desktop computers (except do-it-yourself PCs) there and exchange them for Comex 2017 cash vouchers. Go to http://www.comexshow.com.sg/tradein for more information about the trade-in programme.

In addition, you can also trade in your old gaming consoles, portable consoles and games for Comex 2017 cash vouchers at Hall 601 during the show. For more information about the gaming trade-in, email Buy2hand@gmail.com or WhatsApp 8798-1973.

DATE: Aug 31 - Sept 3 VENUE: Suntec Singapore, Levels 3, 4 & 6 OPENING HOURS: 11am - 9pm daily (Level 3) Noon - 9pm daily (Levels 4 & 6) ADMISSION: Free

If you are looking to upgrade your current e-bikes to comply with new rulings, head to Mobot (Booth 6651) at level 4. You can trade in your existing e-bikes to get rebates of up to $300 for any new Mobot personal mobility devices.

Unlike the booth babe selfie contests in other shows, the Comex 2017 has a most creative brand selfie contest instead. Great for shy people who are afraid to approach others for a selfie.

All you have to do is take selfies with your purchase of the day at the photo booth, situated next to the Instant Lucky Dip booth on level 4 back of Hall 406. Next, go to ComexITshow Facebook page and post your photo with the hashtags #COMEX2017 #BRANDNAME. Show the post to the staff to collect a mystery gift.

Wondering what is the Instant Lucky Dip booth all about?

There are up to $500,000 worth of attractive prizes, ranging from notebooks to robotic vacuum cleaners, to be won. And you do not need to even spend a cent at Comex 2017 to take part.

Just register for the lucky dip by following instructions and filling up the form at www.comexshow.com.sg/contest-lucky-dip.

After registering, you will receive an e-mail confirmation with a unique QR code, bring the confirmation along with NRIC and present it for your instant lucky dip. Each person will be entitled to one chance of instant lucky dip.

So grab your smartphone (for selfies), cash or credit card and get ready to walk the floor for selfies and bargains.

Highlights of the show

1 Sony XA1 Ultra

$598 (without contract)

Booths 8161 and 8238

Looking for a large smartphone without burning a big hole in your wallet? Get the Sony XA1 Ultra.

This Android 7 smartphone features an impressive 6-inch edge-to-edge full high-definition display in a smooth polished shell.

Furthermore, it has a 23- megapixel rear-facing camera with a bright f/2.0 lens for superior low-light shooting capability. Even the front-facing camera has a 16-megapixel image sensor with optical image stabiliser to make sure your selfies are always sharp. The XA1 Ultra will be available in gold and black.

2 Sony Bravia KD-55X7000E

$2,499; freebies include $500 cash-back, Blu-Ray Player BDP-S1500 (worth $139) and purchase-with-purchase Sony PlayStation 4 Hits Bundle for $99 (usual price $449)

Booth 8101

If your current TV set is dying, you might want to upgrade to a 4K LED TV like the Sony Bravia KD-55X7000E.

The KD-55X7000E combines the brilliance of 4K resolution with the brightness and details of high dynamic range (HDR), so you can see areas in dark shadows and bright light that were previously hidden.

Its 4K X-Reality Pro picture-processing engine upscales every pixel for sharpened and refined moving images.

Its narrow bezel and aluminium finish ensure it will be a centrepiece of your living room.

3 Marbella KR6

$289 (usual price $399); freebies include 32GB Class10 microSD card (worth $39.90), Mobile Bluetooth Headset (worth $89), Magnetic phone holder (worth $29), free installation voucher (worth $80; limited to 30 customers each day) and purchase-with-purchase Curve True Wireless Fitness Earbuds TWS-X100 at $69 (usual price $199)

Booth 6441

Anything can happen on the road leading to disputes, so it is imperative to protect yourself against errand drivers with a front and back dashboard camera. And the new Marbella KR6 is the ideal set-up.

It comes with a front camera that shoots full high-definition videos and a rear camera that shoots high-definition videos.

It also features a black box that can be hidden in the glove compartment to minimise overheating issues. Its battery-discharge-prevention technology will automatically shut down the cameras before it drains your car's battery.

Wearables

1 Garmin Fenix 5S

From $899; free Garmin Silicone QuickFit20 watch band (worth $109, limited to 20 pieces per day)

Booth 6313

Designed with female adventurers in mind, the Garmin Fenix 5S is a smaller-sized GPS running and adventure watch, compared with its 5 and 5X cousins.

Previously available only in white ($899) and black ($999), it now comes in three new attractive colour combination of (top, from left) blue frost, pink meringue and rose goldtone.

The blue frost and pink meringue (top; $999) colours are exclusive to South-east Asia. Both come with a stainless steel bezel and cyan and pink straps respectively. The rose goldtone option ($1,099) has a rose-gold stainless steel bezel with a white strap.

2 Samsung Gear S3

$548

Booth TBC

Although launched last year, the Samsung Gear S3 remains one of the most good-looking smartwatches in the market with its timeless design. This Tizen-based smartwatch is available in two versions - frontier and classic (above).

The frontier has a more rugged look, while the classic model has a minimalist and elegant styling. Both feature the same 1.3-inch Super Amoled Always-On display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ and come with 4GB of internal storage. They are dust-resistant, as well as water-resistant down to a depth of 1.5m for 30min.

3 TicWatch 2 Charcoal

$289 (usual price $359)

Booth 6244

TicWatch 2 is a smartwatch by Mobvoi, a China-based tech company. This Charcoal model is the all-black version that features an aluminium watch case, a silicone watch band and Gorilla Glass screen. It has a 1.4-inch touchscreen display surrounded by a thin bezel.

Running on Mobvoi's own Ticwear 4.0 OS, which is based on Android Wear, the watch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Furthermore, it comes with a built-in heart-rate monitor, GPS and Mobvoi's voice assistant called Tico. You can also make and receive calls with the TicWatch 2.

4 TomTom Runner 3 Cardio+Music

$249 (usual price $299)

Booth 309

If you like running off the beaten track, you might want to try the new TomTom Runner 3 Cardio+Music. Its Route Exploration feature combines an integrated compass and GPS to track every moment of your run.

With the GPS-trace displayed while you run, you do not need to worry about losing your way.

The watch comes with a built-in heart-rate monitor and doubles as an all-day fitness tracker.

This Cardio+Music version comes with 3GB music storage, storing up to 500 songs, so you can listen to your favourite tunes via a Bluetooth headset (not included).

Cameras

1 Canon EOS 200D Kit

$949 (with EF-S 18-55mm IS STM lens); freebies include 16GB SD card, camera bag, battery and tripod

Booth 8230

This entry-level DSLR camera from Canon comes with pictorial user interface to help DSLR beginners navigate its functions.

Yet, the EOS 200D comes packed with premium features such as a 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor and Canon's latest Digic 7 image processor for great image quality and fast image processing.

It also features Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology that allows quick focusing during Live View and video recording. The 200D comes with Wi-Fi and Near Field Communications, so users can transfer their photos from the camera to their smartphones for quick sharing on social media.

2 Casio Exilim EX-TR80 Pearl White Limited Edition

Pre-order at $1,299, available in end-September or early October; free 16GB microSD card, leather camera case and additional 1-year local warranty

Booth 8117

Casio Singapore will be releasing a limited edition Exilim EX-TR80 camera that comes in a shade of iridescent pearl white that was never released before.

This selfie-centric camera is accompanied by a clutch bag adorned with Swarovski crystals and a detachable bracelet.

Equipped with a 360-degree swivel and its signature rotating frame, it is easy to capture selfies from all angles with this camera. Plus, it comes with features such as Make-up Mode, wider screen display and LED lighting for more radiant selfies.

This limited edition is exclusive to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, with only 100 pieces available in Singapore.

3 Garmin Virb 360

$1,199; free 64GB microSD card

Booth 6313

Looking for a 360-degree camera to record all your outdoor adventures? Get the Garmin Virb 360.

It is a rugged compact camera that shoots 360-degree 15- megapixel still images and 360-degree 4K videos at 30 frames per second with spherical stabilisation. It is waterproof to a depth of 10m and comes with four built-in microphones as well as built-in GPS.

Thus, you can easily share Virb's 360-degree videos with surround sound and GPS data overlays that works with virtual-reality devices.

4 Olympus Stylus Tough TG-5

$668; freebies include battery, 8GB FlashAir SD Card and 3-month extended warranty (worth a total of $191)

Booth 8230

As its name implies, the Olympus Stylus Tough TG-5 is a tough nut to crack. This compact camera is dust-proof, water-resistant down to 15m, crush-resistant up to 100kg, shock-resistant to drops from a height of 2.1m and cold-resistant down to -10 deg C. Now, how many cameras can do that?

The TG-5 packs a new 12-megapixel image sensor with a quad-core TruePic VIII image processor and a 25-100mm f/2.0-4.9 zoom lens. It can capture 4K and full HD videos of up to 120 frames per second. It also has built-in GPS, a temperature sensor and a digital compass.

5 Sony a6500

$1,949 (body only); freebies include $100 cash-back voucher, 64GB SD card, carrying case and battery

Booth 8115

The a6500 is Sony's first mirrorless camera to feature an in-body five-axis image-stabilisation system to prevent camera shake. It features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor and 425 phase-detection autofocusing (AF) points. It has the world's fastest AF speed of 0.05sec, according to Sony.

Furthermore, when using the electronic viewfinder, the a6500's rear touchscreen display can be used as a touchpad for intuitive control.

Home

1 Asus RT-AC86U

$299 (usual price $399); free USB-AC53

Booths 305, 6138, 6249 and 8130

Launching in Comex 2017, the Asus RT-AC86U promises ultra- fast Wi-Fi connection with its NitroQAM technology to deliver a combined Wi-Fi speed of 2,917 Mbps using dual bands of 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

It uses high-performance antennas, Asus' AiRadar and Range Boost technologies to eliminate dead spots, while its MU-MIMO technology maximises Wi-Fi speeds for each MU-MIMO-compatible device.

And, if you are a gamer, you can boost your gaming bandwidth using the router's Adaptive Quality of Service that allows you to prioritise bandwidth for gaming.

2 Ecovacs Deedot R95

$799; free Asus Chromebook (worth $369)

Booth 6649

With its proprietary Smart Navi laser mapping technology, the Ecovacs Deedot R95 is able to scan and create a virtual map of your house. It is then able to plan a back-and-forth cleaning path accordingly.

Using the Ecovacs mobile app, you can also mark out the areas of the home that you think do not need to be cleaned. This is done by using your finger to draw lines or zones on the map of your home in the app.

While other robotic vacuum cleaners just vacuum, the Deedot R95 is able to mop the floor as it vacuums. You just need to attach a reusable microfibre cloth to the bottom of the machine for the mopping.

3 iClebo Omega

$788 (usual price $1,088)

Booth 6307

Using a 130-degree wide-angle smart mapping system, the iClebo Omega analyses the space around it to thoroughly clean the area.

Its angled shape and advanced rubber brushes help to efficiently clean alongside walls and corners.

It has various intelligent modes that adjust its suction power to clean on different surfaces, such as thick carpets, wooden flooring or uneven surfaces.

It is equipped with HEPA filters and a wet mopping system to clean up various particles, from cereals to even pet hair.

4 iRobot Roomba 980

$1,298 (usual price $1,498)

Booth 6337

The iRobot Roomba 980 robotic vacuum cleaner gives you flexibility to clean your house even when you are away.

You can use the iRobot Home app to activate or schedule the Roomba 980 to start cleaning anytime, anywhere.

The Roomba 980 uses iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with Visual Localization technology to seamlessly navigate an entire level of your home and keep track of its position. It automatically adjusts its power to clean carpets, tiles and hardwood and laminate floors as it moves through your home.

With an estimated runtime of as much as 2hr, it can clean an area of up to 2,000 sq ft.

Laptops

1 Acer Nitro 5

From $1,398

Booths 307, 6138, 8108, 8111, 8130, 8139, 8143, 8203, 8205 and 8235

Designed with the casual gamers in mind, the Acer Nitro 5 offers a good balance of powerful features in a stylish design at an affordable price.

You can choose from configurations featuring the seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics with 4GB of video memory.

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop's matte black chassis has a sleek red hinge running along the laptop's back above a bold back grill vent.

The keyboard features red backlighting with the WASD keys and touchpad also outlined in red for easy usage. In addition, it comes with one USB-C port, one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports and an HDMI port.

2 Acer Predator Triton 700

From $3,398

Booths 307, 6138, 8108, 8111, 8130, 8139, 8143, 8203, 8205 and 8235

If you are a hardcore gamer looking for the ultimate gaming laptop, the Acer Predator Triton 700 might just assuage your thirst for performance.

It uses the seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor with up to 32GB of system memory (starts from 16GB) and can house a graphics card as fast as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 with 8GB of video memory. It comes with a 15.6-inch full high-definition display that supports Nvidia G-Sync for smooth gameplay.

In addition, the Triton 700 features an RGB-backlit mechanical keyboard with each individual key fully programmable using Acer's PredatorSense software.

3 Acer Swift 3 14-inch (2017)

From $1,198 (usual price from $1,398)

Booths 307, 6138, 8108, 8111, 8130, 8139, 8143, 8203, 8205 and 8235

If you are looking for an affordable laptop that can do it all, consider the Acer Swift 3 (2017).

This 14-inch laptop features a sturdy brushed-aluminium body for a robust feel but is smooth to the touch.

It is also packed with the latest-generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as the option to switch between Intel UHD Graphics 620 and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics (2GB of video memory) processor.

It is said to offer up to 10hr of battery life, so you can go through a working day without the need to charge the laptop.

The Swift 3 is available in blue, pink and white.

4 AsusPro B9440UA-GV0068R

$2,988; freebies include Seagate 3TB Personal Cloud NAS (worth $249), SimPro Docking Station (worth $269), Microsoft Office 365 (worth $99), 3-year Eset Nod32 Antivirus/6-month Eset Mobile Security (worth $71.50) and free upgrade to 3-year local on-site service

Booth

Weighing only 1.05kg, the AsusPro B944 is the world's lightest 14-inch business notebook, according to its maker.

Yet, it has military-grade reliability with its tough all-metal chassis crafted from magnesium alloy.

In addition, this small chassis is supposed to fit 13-inch displays, but, thanks to the 5.4mm-thin bezel, it can fit the B944's 14-inch full high-definition display.

It runs on 64-bit Windows 10 Pro and is powered by the seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz processor with 16GB of system memory and 512GB of flash storage.

5 Asus ZenBook UX430UQ-GV012T

$1,798 (usual price $1,898)

Booths 301, 6138, 8101, 8105, 8108, 8111, 8130, 8139, 8143, 8203, 8205, 8235 and 8241

The Asus ZenBook series has always been the epitome of Windows ultrabooks and the UX430 is no different. It retains the series' iconic design and metallic finish but comes with a 14-inch full high-definition display and a thin 7.18mm bezel.

Measuring at just 15.9mm thin and weighing only 1.25kg, this ZenBook gives you not only portability but also performance as well.

It is armed with the seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz processor with 16GB of system memory, 512GB of solid-state drive storage and a high performance discrete Nvidia GeForce GT 980MX (2GB of video memory).

6 Lenovo Yoga 720 (15-inch)

$2,699 (usual price $2,899); freebies include Samsonite T7130s case, Lenovo Heart Rate Band and Lenovo Active Pen 2

Booth 8210

The Yoga 720 (15-inch) is the world's first convertible laptop that offers the standard voltage Intel quad-core i7 HQ series processor, according to Lenovo.

Furthermore, its 15.6-inch touchscreen display is powered by a Nvidia GTX 1050 discrete graphics card with 4GB of video memory. So whether you are gaming or editing video, using it will be a breeze.

In addition, you can use the Lenovo Active Pen 2 stylus that emulates a natural pen-on-paper writing experience.

Thus, jotting down notes or sketching your next masterpiece could not be much easier.