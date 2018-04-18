Google Store officially opens in Singapore; Home smart speakers launched

SINGAPORE - Shoppers here will finally be getting official access to Google's online store, where consumers will be able to buy its products directly from the company.

The technology giant is also officially selling its line of smart speakers - the Google Home - to coincide with the store's launch here.

Google also announced a tie-up with Singapore Press Holdings, which will allow users of the voice-enabled smart speaker to listen to news and podcasts from The Business Times, The Straits Times and SPH Radio's MoneyFM 89.3.

Other products which will be available to local consumers through the online store are Google's Pixel 2 XL smartphone, the wireless Pixel Buds, Google Wifi and Google Chromecast.

Google Store, which opens on Wednesday (April 18), can be accessed at store.google.com/sg. Singapore is the first country in Southeast Asia to have an official Google Store.

"The newly launched Google Store is part of our commitment to bring our hardware to more Singaporeans following the positive response we've seen so far," said Mr Mickey Kim, Google's director for Asia-Pacific hardware product planning and partnerships.

The smart speaker works with Google's Assistant software, which lets users talk to it through voice commands.

It costs $189 while the smaller Home Mini costs $79. A larger variant, the Home Max, is only sold in the United States.

It is fully voiced-activated and users can ask it to perform a variety of tasks, such as setting alarms, playing music through Spotify, or provide a run-through of the day's tasks.

The Home is also adjusted to understand local speech, places and objects, so users will be able to ask: "Where is the nearest kopitiam (coffee shop)?", with the Home providing addresses and directions.

Pre-orders for the Home begin on Wednesday (April 18) and will be available for purchase on Friday (April 20). Consumers can order it through the online store or buy it through select physical retailers: telco StarHub, Courts and Challenger.

The Google Store was first launched in the United States and Europe in 2015, spinning off from the Devices section in the Google Play app.

Prior to the store's launch here, local consumers who wanted to buy its products had to pay extra for mail-forwarding services, or go through telcos which had exclusive partnerships for certain devices.



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM STORE.GOOGLE.COM/SG



Google's vice president and general manager of Home products Rishi Chandra said the launch of the store here serves as a starting point for expanding into Southeast Asia.

"Southeast Asia is a huge potential market, given the amount of people living here," he said. "Singapore is always, for us, a starting point. It has a lot of characteristics that help us validate our technologies in different ways."

"It's a very mature market, with high Internet connectivity rates. It also helps us with learning languages in the region, since there are so many different accents, languages in Singapore.

"We use it as a baseline on how we can expand more broadly in Southeast Asia," he said.