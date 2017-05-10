Tech gift ideas for mum

SAMSUNG UA55MU7000KXXS

Price: $3,099

Looking to get a new TV set for your mum to catch her favourite shows? You might want to consider the Samsung 55-inch UA55MU7000KXXS Flat Smart TV. This Premium UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) TV set comes with High Dynamic Range for bold contrast. It offers sharp details and clarity in almost any lighting condition. In other words, she can watch her favourite Korean idols in their full glory in any scene.

OSIM uDIVA CLASSIC

Price: $2,599

The Osim uDiva Classic is not only a comfortable one-seater sofa but also a full-body massage chair. Its massage function targets hard-to-reach areas, like the neck, shoulders, upper back and lumbar. Its three-point massage nodes stimulate vital acupressure points and improve blood circulation to reduce aches and strains.

NESPRESSO PRODIGIO

Price: $398

Give muma great start to her day with a cup of freshly brewed coffee. The Nespresso Prodigio is a smart coffee machine that brews a cuppa with just a touch of a button. You can also prepare coffee remotely, set the time for brewing and be alerted when the water tank is empty by using the Nespresso mobile app.

PHILIPS SONICARE DIAMONDCLEAN SONIC ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH (HX9362/67)

Price: $319

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush is equipped with Philips' unique DiamondClean toothbrush head that is effective in removing surface stains and plaque. It is said to improve gum health in as little as two weeks of use.

CASIO EXILIM EX-TR80

Price: $1,299

If your mum is into selfies, then you have to break your piggy bank to get her the Casio Exilim EX-TR80. This selfie-centric 11.1-megapixel camera features a 360-degree rotating frame that lets her take selfies from a variety of angles. Its Make-up mode settingensures her skin is smooth and flawless in the selfies.

SONY XPERIA XA1

Price: $398

Mum wants a smartphone but doesn't want you to spend too much? Get the Sony Xperia XA1. This Android Nougat handset features a sleek borderless design with its 5-inch edge-to-edge touchscreen display. It also boasts an 8-megapixel 23mm-wide front-facing camera, and a 23-megapixel rear camera.

MICHAEL KORS ACCESS SOFIE

Price: From $599

Instead of just a watch, give mum a smartwatch. The Michael Kors Access Sofie runs on the latest Android Wear 2.0 platform. It features a thin lightweight case with pavé bezel and a full round touchscreen display. It is offered in eight different plating-and-bracelet combinations, and seven interchangeable strap options.

APPLE IPAD

Price: From $498

If your mum needs a bigger screen to read the 4D or Toto results, get her the new entry-level Apple iPad. Its 9.7-inch Retina display will let her easily see if she has won the lottery. She can also use it to watch her favourite local soap operas or Korean dramas. Choose from colours of silver, space grey and gold.

LG NEOCHEF

Price: $969

Help mum prepare dishes faster with the LG NeoChef microwave oven. It comes with the Smart Inverter technology that is said to cook dishes more quickly and evenly. It also features a hexagonal turntable that offers increased stability with its six points of support. This design helps to minimise any spillage.

ECOVACS DEEBOT R98

Price: $1,199

With the Ecovacs Deebot R98 robotic vacuum cleaner, mum can relax while the house is being cleaned. The DR98 is equipped with an advanced wet/dry mopping system. It dampens half the cleaning cloth and sweeps, lifts, vacuums, mops and dries in one pass. It also comes with a cordless detachable hand-held vacuum.