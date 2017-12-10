WHERE'S THE LOOT

Items found in a US$1 (S$1.35) loot box from EA's Star Wars Battlefront II game with five items that range in game play value. For example, the Yoda item allows a player to access one of Yoda's abilities in-game, while the Darth Vader one is merely a model.PHOTO: GAMESEC
Items found in a US$1 (S$1.35) loot box from EA's Star Wars Battlefront II game with five items that range in game play value. For example, the Yoda item allows a player to access one of Yoda's abilities in-game, while the Darth Vader one is merely a model.PHOTO: GAMESEC
Wondering which games have loot boxes that can be purchased with real money?

Here are some examples.

BIG-BUDGET GAMES

•Star Wars Battlefront II (paid loot boxes temporarily removed from game)

•Overwatch

•Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

•Middle-earth: Shadow of War

•Call of Duty: WWII

•NBA 2K18

FREE MOBILE GAMES

•Clash Royale

•Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

•Fire Emblem Heroes

•Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

•Fate/Grand Order

FREE ONLINE COMPUTER GAMES

•Star Wars: The Old Republic

•Hearthstone (also available for mobile)

•Team Fortress 2

