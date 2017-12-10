WHERE'S THE LOOT
Wondering which games have loot boxes that can be purchased with real money?
Here are some examples.
BIG-BUDGET GAMES
•Star Wars Battlefront II (paid loot boxes temporarily removed from game)
•Overwatch
•Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
•Middle-earth: Shadow of War
•Call of Duty: WWII
•NBA 2K18
FREE MOBILE GAMES
•Clash Royale
•Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
•Fire Emblem Heroes
•Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
•Fate/Grand Order
FREE ONLINE COMPUTER GAMES
•Star Wars: The Old Republic
•Hearthstone (also available for mobile)
•Team Fortress 2