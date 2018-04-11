Simple, ergonomic gaming mouse

Simplicity is underrated, especially in the tech industry where gadget-makers frequently overload their products with features. Thus, it is easy to overlook the BenQ Zowie EC2-B CS:GO gaming mouse.

Despite being a limited edition mouse - it has the gold logo representing the counter-terrorist faction in the online shooter game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - it looks bland. While I find its dark-bluish finish attractive, it lacks the flashy LEDs favoured by its competitors.

It also has just five mouse buttons, which cannot be remapped to custom macros or keys.

It does not require any software or driver downloads to work, which is old-school compared with other gaming mice.

But it is not completely devoid of gaming features. Flip it over and you will find two tiny buttons at the bottom: one adjusts its polling or report rate, while the other controls its DPI or sensitivity setting.

The placement of these buttons means it takes slightly longer - by about a couple of seconds - to change the settings compared with other mice, such as the ones from Logitech, which have the DPI switch below the scroll wheel.

Compared with its predecessor, the BenQ Zowie mouse sports a new optical sensor that is said to offer a different tracking feel.

SPECS PRICE: $129 SENSITIVITY: 400 to 3,200dpi POLLING RATE: Up to 1,000Hz BUTTONS: 5 WEIGHT: 90g RATING FEATURES: 3/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 3/5 OVERALL: 4/5

I do not have the older version to compare, but the new mouse certainly feels very responsive and accurate. This is despite its sensitivity setting maxing out at 3,200dpi, which is much lower than the figures (up to 12,000 dpi in some cases) touted by other brands.

To me, 3,200dpi feels too sensitive, resulting in a loss of control. I prefer the 1,600dpi setting as a slight flick of my hand is sufficient to move the mouse cursor by a good distance.

The mouse is curved at the top with just the right height and size for the user to feel comfortable, even during long gaming sessions.

My review set is the smaller of the two sizes available - the larger version is a few millimetres wider, taller, longer and weighs about 4g more. Do note that it is asymmetrical and favours right-handers.

I like that it does not have a soft-touch finish like some mice. Such rubber-like material tends to peel off after a while from wear and tear.

BenQ has also tweaked the design of the mice feet of the Zowie. There are now four smaller mice feet instead of two large ones. They ensure that the mouse glides smoothly over my desk. And if they wear out, spares are included in the box.

However, I am not a fan of its scroll wheel, which has distinct, almost jerky stops instead of a smooth scrolling movement.

•Verdict: Its fast and responsive performance is ideal for first-person shooter games and it is comfortable to use for long gaming sessions.