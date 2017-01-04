Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - going back to horror

RESIDENT EVIL 7: BIOHAZARD

Release date: Jan 24

Platforms: Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, PC

The Resident Evil series has got slightly over the top and ridiculous over the years, moving away from its initial survival-horror premise into large-scale zombie-killing.

Now, its developer Capcom promises the game will go back to the essential roots of the series: horror.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard takes place away from the chaos of the big city, in a more domestic but possibly scarier setting - a haunted mansion in Louisiana and its surrounding lowlands.

You play as Ethan (a new character in the series) four years after the events of the previous game, with him searching for his missing wife.

And while the weapons that players have come to know and love will make a re-appearance, such as pistols, shotguns and flamethrowers, Capcom says more emphasis will be placed on puzzle-solving and resource management rather than straight-up combat and shooting.

PlayStation 4 users have the bonus of being able to scare themselves silly in virtual reality, as the game supports the PlayStation VR.

Lester Hio