Red Dead Redemption 2 - stunning visuals

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2

Release date: Autumn

Platforms: Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One

Not much is known about Red Dead Redemption 2 other than the short trailer from developer Rockstar Games last October.

Featuring scenes of lush forests and distant mountains, the trailer seems to showcase the game's open world while keeping its story and game characters tightly under wraps. The visuals, however, look stunning and you can probably expect it to support all the graphical features on the current consoles.

The game's artwork appears to mimic The Magnificent Seven movie with its depiction of seven characters over a red background.

The game is also said to have an online multiplayer mode, though details have not been revealed. We do know that PS4 players will get first dibs on "select online content", thanks to a partnership between Sony and Rockstar Games.

Red Dead Redemption was one of the best games in 2010 and has won numerous awards.

Vincent Chang