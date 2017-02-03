Popular messaging app Line has new pop-up store in Westgate mall with Samsung

SINGAPORE - From today till April 2, fans of messaging app Line can go to a Line Friends pop-up "store" at Westgate located inside Samsung's Experience Store.

Line's multi-platform messaging app - launched in 2011 - offers free voice calls and group chats. It is known for its original and cute virtual sticker characters like Brown, Cony and Sally, called Line Friends.

The pop-up store on the third floor will not be selling Line Friends merchandise, as it is a special collaboration between Samsung and Line. Instead, it will sell Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy A5 (2017) and A7 (2017) smartphones bundled with a Line power bank (worth $108).

The pop-up also allows users to explore new ways to customise their Samsung devices with Line merchandise, while getting up-close with their favourite Line characters in five experiential zones.

Visitors can take a 360-degree selfie using Samsung Gear 360 camera with their favourite Line characters, or enjoy a virtual reality roller-coaster ride with Brown and Sally using Samsung Gear VR.

All visitors can redeem complimentary Line merchandise when they take part in any three of the experiential zones.

The Samsung x Line Friends pop-up store opening hours are: 11am to 10pm (daily); except for today (opened from 6pm) and Feb 11 (when it will be closed from 11am to 4pm).