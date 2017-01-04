Mass Effect: Andromeda - exploring a new galaxy

MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA

Release date: Early this year

Platforms: PC, Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One

Mass Effect has been one of my favourite sci-fi action role-playing game franchises. But after Commander Shepard destroyed the Reapers in Mass Effect 3 (ME3) more than four years ago, the franchise has yet to see a new game.

The wait is over. Mass Effect: Andromeda will be launched in the first half of this year. It takes place 600 years after the events of ME3. You are a Pathfinder, on a mission to find a new home for humanity.

As the name suggests, you will be exploring a new galaxy, Andromeda - the one nearest to our Milky Way. There will be new planets to explore, new alien species to meet, new weapons to master, new armour to craft, and new spaceships to pilot.

The planets will have hazardous terrain and dangerous wildlife that could kill your character. Resources in the new galaxy are believed to be scarce. So you need to pick and choose your battles correctly.

Like its predecessors, there will be plenty of dialogue options and character development. Your actions will dictate the outcome of the story.

Enough said, this is one game I must play this year.

Trevor Tan