Logitech ups the ante with the Spectrum

The G910 Orion Spectrum is the new, upgraded version of the G910 Orion Spark and, boy, has it changed for the better.

While the Spark felt experimental and rough around the edges, the Spectrum shows that Logitech is beginning to find its footing in the gaming keyboard market.

The Spark featured a host of eye-catching design elements, which were interesting to look at but ultimately pointless and uncomfortable to use.

With the Spectrum, Logitech has thankfully given up trying to be edgy, and gone for a much more classic, confident look.

Gone are the strangely faceted, hard-to-use keycaps of the Spark, replaced by more regular concave keys which are a lot easier to type on.

Also gone is the asymmetrical wrist rest that the Spark has, replaced by a full-length onewhich is much more stable and solid.

TECH SPECS PRICE: $299 SWITCHES: Logitech Romer-G switches (linear, 45g actuation force) FEATURES: RGB lighting, nine macro keys and dedicated media controls RATING FEATURES: 5/5 DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 3/5 OVERALL: 4/5

The result is that the Spectrum looks and feels a lot cleaner and more balanced overall.

But going straight does not make it boring. Logitech has wisely pared down the fluff, but kept the essentials of what makes a premium gaming keyboard.

Just like the Spark, the Spectrum comes with individually backlit RGB keys, as well as a host of macro keys running down the left side of the keyboard and above the F1 to F4 keys.

The keyboard is also great for streaming videos or listening to music, as it has an array of media keys on the top right, along with a volume control wheel.

The Spectrum is also still using Logitech's own Romer-G mechanical switches, just like the Spark.

The typing experience on both keyboards is thankfully as different as night and day - most likely a result of build quality and housing.

While the Spark's keys felt rough and uneven when depressed, the Spectrum's feel much smoother.

This really allows the tactile quality of the switch to shine through, which is great news for mechanical keyboard aficionados and gamers.

The Romer-G is a linear switch with a pretty standard 45g actuation, but it feels nothing like the popular Cherry MX Red switch, which has similar specs.

While Cherry MX Reds are light and quite sedate, the Romer-G switches are stiffer with a stronger pushback when a key is released.

This makes the key feel slightly heavier than it actually is, but it also makes for quite a unique, pleasant typing and gaming experience.

Overall, the Spectrum is a competent, feature-packed gaming keyboard that both looks good and performs well.

My only issue with it is the steep price - $299 - but if you do not mind shelling out the dollars for a premium product, the G910 Orion Spectrum should be on your radar.

Lisabel Ting

•Verdict: The G910 Orion Spectrum is a huge step up from its predecessor, the G910 Orion Spark. With the Spectrum, Logitech has cut down on the fluff, without sacrificing the essentials of a good gaming keyboard.