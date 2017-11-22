Lightsaber duels to thrill hardcore Star Wars fans

The laboured breathing of Darth Vader rang in my ears.

His black helmeted visage was in my face as he unleashed a flurry of blows at my raised lightsaber.

I dodged to my right and crashed into my chair.

The sharp pain brought me back from my journey in Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, a new smartphone-powered augmented-reality (AR) game from Lenovo and Disney.

Unlike other mobile AR games like Pokemon Go, Jedi Challenges - compatible with a handful of Android and Apple phones - comes with its own set of hardware, including a headset, lightsaber controller and tracking beacon.

The headset has a pull-out case in which you place the smartphone. Mirrors are used to project the smartphone's display onto the headset's see-through visor.

This approximates the AR feel.

7/10

RATING PRICE: $379

I could still see my physical surroundings, but populated with game objects.

The headset works with eye-wear. It comes with adjustable velcro straps to fit the head, and foam cushions for the forehead and cheekbones. But most of its weight was on my cheekbones and it became uncomfortable after 15 to 20 minutes of use.

The Bluetooth-enabled lightsaber controller is a proper replica with real heft. The tracking beacon is placed on the ground.

It defines the play area (you should stand about 1.5m away from the beacon) and tells the game where the ground is. A dark environment is recommended, as bright lights will overwhelm the images produced by the game.

The highlight - and one of the three mini-games in Jedi Challenges - are the lightsaber duels featuring notable enemies like Darth Maul and Kylo Ren from the Star Wars movies.

The game displays where you should align your lightsaber to block an attack or the direction to dodge. When an opening presents itself, you are prompted to slash the enemy. Basically, the gameplay is akin to quick time events used in console games.

As the game progresses, special Jedi abilities are unlocked.

Be prepared for an intense workout. I was drenched in perspiration after just a short session.

The other two mini-games are a tower-defence game with clone troopers and turrets, and Holochess, a chess-like Star Wars game. But moving or placing objects on the virtual game board using the lightsaber controller was not the easiest of tasks, as the tracking of the controller could be iffy at times.

To hardcore Star Wars fans, the lightsaber duels are probably worth the steep admission price ($379). But they are good for just a couple of hours at most.

Hopefully, Disney will add content in the future and perhaps even a multiplayer mode to let two users challenge each other.

• Verdict: At its best, Jedi Challenges offers an immersive experience for Star Wars fans. But it may not be worth it unless you are sharing it with friends or family.