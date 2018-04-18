LED mousepad a splurge

I rubbed my hands with glee when the new Razer Goliathus Chroma arrived in the office. It may be just a soft gaming mousepad with LED lights, but for PC gamers such as me, there is just something alluring about our gaming peripherals that emanate lights of different colours.

My gaming rig has internal LED lights. My gaming keyboard, gaming mouse and gaming headset have customisable backlights. Even my gaming mousepad - Razer Firefly Hard Edition - has customisable lighting around its sides.

But unlike the hard surface of Firefly, the Goliathus Chroma has a micro-textured cloth surface with a non-slip rubber base to keep the mousepad in place.

On its top left side is a small rectangular block - bearing Razer's logo - in which the braided USB cable runs from the mat to the PC. The block also has a cable catch to keep the gaming mouse's cable in place.

The lighting runs almost the entire perimeter of the mousepad. And it looks really cool when lit, regardless of the colour, which you can choose from 16.8 million options. You can customise the lighting effect, in the form of static, spectrum cycling, breathing and reactive, using the Razer Synapse 3 (beta) software.

Hard gaming mousepads are usually more popular with first-person shooter gamers, as their smoother surface allows a mouse to glide quickly. But soft gaming mousepads provide more resistance and allow for more precision, which real-time strategy gamers favour.

While moving the mouse on the Goliathus may not be as fast as on the Firefly, I am able to be more precise. And the "speed" impediment is not that significant.

SPECS PRICE: $59.90 WEIGHT: 230g (excluding cable) RATING DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 3/5 OVERALL: 4/5

However, at close to $60, it is quite a bit of money to pay for what is essentially a piece of lighted cloth.

•Verdict: For gamers who do not mind the price tag and need pretty lights for their mousepad, the Razer Goliathus Chroma is the one to get.