Horizon Zero Dawn - fantasy and sci-fi

HORIZON ZERO DAWN

Release date: March 1

Platform: Sony PlayStation 4

Horizon Zero Dawn adds another great role-playing game (RPG) to the Sony PlayStation 4's already stellar line-up.

It combines fantasy tropes with science-fiction elements.

In this third-person action RPG developed by Guerrilla Games (of first-person shooter Killzone series fame), you step into the fur-lined boots of Aloy, an archer and gatherer who has to uncover the mysteries of the post-apocalyptic Earth she finds herself in.

What intrigued me most is the game's eclectic mix of traditional high fantasy - like bows and arrows - and giant, laser-shooting robot beasts which resemble animals.

Hunting these robots is a key gameplay mechanic, as the player can scavenge for electricity and components from their remains.

The game's open world promises hours of tracking and exploration, along with multiple side quests which expand the lore and history of the game world.

Lester Hio