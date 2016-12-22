Hacker group 'OurMine' takes over Netflix Twitter account

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - One of Netflix's Twitter accounts was hacked on Wednesday (Dec 21) by an entity calling itself "OurMine".

Several mocking tweets were sent from the Netflix US Twitter account (@netflix).

"World security is s**t. We are here to prove this :)," said one tweet.

Some of the tweets were deleted in less than 10 minutes.

Netflix could not immediately be reached for comment.

However, the company's verified customer support Twitter handle tweeted: "We're aware of the situation and are working to get it resolved."

@deceptacon16 We're aware of the situation and are working to get it resolved as quickly as possible. *SC — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) December 21, 2016

OurMine is well known for breaking into high-profile social media accounts, including those of Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and media outlets Forbes and TechCrunch.

Contacted by Reuters through e-mail, OurMine said it had taken control of Netflix's Twitter account three hours earlier.