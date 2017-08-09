Ground control to Spudnik: Explore, fight

Holy Potatoes! We're In Space?!

PRICE: $14.99

AVAILABLE ON: Steam (Windows, Mac OS X, Linux)

Simulation games with cute potatoes is how developer Daylight Studios describes its Holy Potatoes! series of computer games.

While the first game Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! is about selling weapons to questing heroes, the sequel, Holy Potatoes! We're In Space?!, puts the spuds in a space exploration game with turn-based combat, a crew of anthropomorphic vegetables, and upgradeable spaceships.

It is chock-ful of witty pop-culture references and food puns. Oh, and there is a space cat, too.

"We hadn't really thought about making a series of Holy Potatoes! games, but we fell in love with the art style, humour and all the characters and so we wanted to expand the IP (intellectual property) and universe into more than one title," said the company's spokesman, Mr Ivan Moltini.

Last week, Daylight Studios launched a paid mobile version of Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! on iOS and Android platforms for smartphones and tablets.

Mr Moltini said that the other games in the series may be ported to mobile platforms in future but, at the moment, the company is working on the third game in the series, Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?!

Slated for an Oct 13 release, the upcoming game is a "hell-themed management simulator where players sort potato sinners into cooking stations to create sinfully delicious ingredients and cook up scrumptious meals to appease the Gods of the Afterlife".

Vincent Chang