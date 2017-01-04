Gran Turismo Sport - FIA-certified competition

GRAN TURISMO SPORT

Release date: This year

Platform: Sony PlayStation 4

Anyone who is a racing game fan will know about Gran Turismo, thanks to its breathtaking graphics, authentic game physics and realistic handling. And the next iteration - Gran Turismo Sport - will released this year, I hope.

It was supposed to launch on Nov 15, but was postponed to this year to further polish up the game.

The Gran Turismo Sport will feature three modes - Campaign, Sport and Arcade. The Campaign mode will have large-scale offline content that cater to even beginners, who can learn driving skills from scratch to eventually competing in major races.

The Sport mode, which is an online feature, will see two (world motorsport governing body) FIA-certified online championship series - Nations Cup and Manufacturer Fan Cup - running concurrently.

The champions of both series will even be recognised at the annual FIA prize-giving ceremony.

If competition is not your thing, you can just pick a car and a track for some quick racing in the Arcade mode.

here will be 140 cars, 19 locations and 27 tracks, including the new Tokyo Expressway, to choose from.

I can't wait.

Trevor Tan