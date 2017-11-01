Fifa 18 - same joy from console versions that can be played offline

The Fifa football simulation series continues to be a big hit every year on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One.

With the Nintendo Switch version of Fifa 18, you can now play this console game while on an MRT ride.

When you start the game, a familiar menu interface like those on the PS4 and Xbox One versions welcomes you.

You can easily find the modes you want to go to. But not all the modes you find in PS4 and Xbox One are in the Switch version. For example, there is no Pro Clubs mode or The Journey story mode. Even the Ultimate Team mode, which requires online connection, misses some features like Squad Battles.

But staple modes like Career Modes - Manager and Player - are available even when you are offline.

To me, the ability to play offline is the best part of Fifa 18 Switch. On a long-haul flight, for instance, Fifa 18 is a heaven-sent game that lets you pass time very quickly playing match after match.

In terms of gameplay, the Fifa 18 Switch version replicates that of the other two console versions. Dribbling and the players' animation feel realistic. You can pass the ball quickly and whip in a cross easily from the flanks for a striker to head the ball into the net. In fact, the match speed feels faster than that in the other two versions.

With the 720p screen on the Switch or playing at 1080p on TV when the Switch is docked, the graphics are not as sharp compared with the other two versions.

It does feel like playing Fifa 16 in terms of graphics. And you will not get the animated and realistic spectators of the other console versions.

But you still get all the players' faces and latest jerseys faithfully reproduced here. Even the stadiums are all accurately remade here, instead of being some random stadiums. The whole feel of Fifa is still here.

If you, like me, play the Career modes most of the time and prefer offline play, you should definitely add Fifa 18 into your Switch game collection.

Trevor Tan