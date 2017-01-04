Exciting titles, new consoles await gamers

The new year is upon us. And this will be a particularly interesting year for video gaming.

Despite Microsoft releasing Xbox One S and Sony launching PlayStation Pro last year, both are incremental upgrades of their respective predecessors.

The real new consoles will be Microsoft's Project Scorpio - which is expected to be released at the end of the year - and the already-announced Nintendo Switch.

While details about Project Scorpio are still scarce, we know plenty about the Switch. It can be hooked up to a TV set as a normal console, or used as a portable gaming console. The best part? It will be available worldwide in March.

The other major upcoming gaming console - Sony's PlayStation 5, or whatever it will be called - has not been announced. But we should be getting details in June when the video-gaming world converges in Los Angeles for the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Besides the hardware, there are interesting games galore to look forward to this year.

From the realistic driving simulator Grand Turismo Sport to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild action-adventure game for the Nintendo Switch, there are just too many to list here.

The Straits Times Digital team looks at games that are worth waiting for this year.

