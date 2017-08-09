Clear the tiles with spells and power-ups

Rescue Quest Gold

PRICE: $10.50

AVAILABLE ON: Steam (Windows and Mac OS X)

Rescue Quest Gold adds a strategic twist to the popular match-3 puzzle genre. While its basic gameplay is similar to Bejeweled or Candy Crush - match three tiles or more of the same type to remove them from the board - Rescue Quest Gold requires players to navigate a path to a location on the board within a limited number of turns.

The game has role-playing elements, such as spells to destroy tiles blocking the game character, as well as enemies that hinder your ability to swop tiles. As you progress, you unlock new spells. Players can earn power-ups that can remove multiple tiles at one go.

It has a thin veneer of a plot involving two magicians Boom and Zap on a quest to rescue spritelings, which are the sources of magic, from an evil sorcerer.

Created by Boomzap Entertainment, which also made last year's Legends Of Callasia, Rescue Quest Gold is a remastered version of Rescue Quest (released in 2014 for iOS devices and Android in 2015).

While the original game was free to play with in-app purchases for items, the remastered version offers the full game of over 200 levels for $10.50, including bonus content such as desktop wallpapers, avatars and a downloadable soundtrack.

Expert players can also unlock higher difficulty levels after completing the game on normal mode.

I was hooked by its bright colours and lively animation. The standard level of difficulty is tuned just right (at least for me) - challenging, but not so hard that I would give up.

Vincent Chang