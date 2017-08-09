Camera, lights, action ... and all made in S'pore

Spin and swing as you battle rogue ninjas

Sairento VR

PRICE: $25

AVAILABLE ON: Steam (Early Access) for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive VR headset

You get to hack and slash evil ninjas and flying robot geishas in this action-packed virtual-reality (VR) game from local developer Mixed Realms. Set in a futuristic Japan, Sairento lets you leap from great heights to decapitate and defeat enemies using different weapons. Players wear a VR headset from Oculus or HTC to enter the game world.

Going by user-made gameplay videos, the game looks like an intense workout - players are shown spinning around and swinging their controllers in real life as they engage wave after wave of enemies in the virtual world.

Since its December debut on Steam as an Early Access title - basically an open beta for games that are in development - Sairento has become one of the top VR games on the platform, garnering very positive reviews from players.

Mixed Realms CEO Aldric Chang said the game recouped its production costs in 10 days. His team, too, has since grown from four to 13, and is busy working on a storyline and a cooperative game mode.

"Sairento is a covert group of skilful operatives trained in ancient samurai and ninja martial arts. The members turn berserk without warning one day and start killing ordinary citizens. The player takes on the role of Chieko Hatsuri, one of the Sairento members who is unaffected. She tries to uncover the cause and, in the process, faces off against her own comrades," he said.

The full game is expected to be released on Nov 15.