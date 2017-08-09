National Day Special

Camera, lights, action ... and all made in S'pore

Since its December debut on Steam as an Early Access title, Sairento has become one of the top VR games on the platform, with very positive reviews from players.
Since its December debut on Steam as an Early Access title, Sairento has become one of the top VR games on the platform, with very positive reviews from players.PHOTO: MIXED REALMS
Published
1 hour ago

To mark the nation's 52nd birthday, The Straits Times Digital takes a look at seven home-grown games and gadgets

vinchang@sph.com.sg

Spin and swing as you battle rogue ninjas 

Sairento VR

PRICE: $25

AVAILABLE ON: Steam (Early Access) for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive VR headset

You get to hack and slash evil ninjas and flying robot geishas in this action-packed virtual-reality (VR) game from local developer Mixed Realms. Set in a futuristic Japan, Sairento lets you leap from great heights to decapitate and defeat enemies using different weapons. Players wear a VR headset from Oculus or HTC to enter the game world.

Going by user-made gameplay videos, the game looks like an intense workout - players are shown spinning around and swinging their controllers in real life as they engage wave after wave of enemies in the virtual world.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Since its December debut on Steam as an Early Access title - basically an open beta for games that are in development - Sairento has become one of the top VR games on the platform, garnering very positive reviews from players.

Mixed Realms CEO Aldric Chang said the game recouped its production costs in 10 days. His team, too, has since grown from four to 13, and is busy working on a storyline and a cooperative game mode.

"Sairento is a covert group of skilful operatives trained in ancient samurai and ninja martial arts. The members turn berserk without warning one day and start killing ordinary citizens. The player takes on the role of Chieko Hatsuri, one of the Sairento members who is unaffected. She tries to uncover the cause and, in the process, faces off against her own comrades," he said.

The full game is expected to be released on Nov 15.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2017, with the headline 'Camera, lights, action ... and all made in S'pore'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first