Blasts from the past

Two decades ago, video games had a watershed year, with the launches of some of the most iconic games of all time.

The Straits Times Tech team takes a look back into the past with five of 1998's standout games and why they deserve a place in gaming history.

The list comprises Blizzard's StarCraft; Valve's Half-Life; Konami's Metal Gear Solid; Game Freak's Pokemon Red and Blue; and BioWare's Baldur's Gate.

These games were so influential that others within their genres took inspiration - in gameplay, mechanics and storytelling - from them.

They were responsible for expanding what was possible within their genres and were met with both critical and popular acclaim.

The release of StarCraft marked the point when the real-time strategy genre came into its own and set the stage for high-stakes professional gaming.

Half-Life set the template for all modern first-person shooters to come.

Metal Gear Solid was the first successful mainstream stealth game - in which a player uses stealthy means to avoid or overcome enemies - for consoles that introduced sneaking mechanics to future games.

The English versions of the original Pokemon games - Red and Blue - made their way outside Japan and into the world and exploded into a global cultural phenomenon.

Fantasy fans got a taste of the first modern form of role-playing games with Baldur's Gate, which popularised multiple story branches and oodles of side quests which have since become standard in role-playing games.

StarCraft Remastered

South Korea is well-known for these things: K-pop, kimchi and being the first country to have a fervent e-sports scene where professional gamers are treated like rock stars.

The last would not have happened without StarCraft, the granddaddy of real-time strategy games which rose to become one of the first, and biggest, e-sport games in the world.

StarCraft, which celebrated its 20th birthday last Saturday, is a science-fiction military game developed by Blizzard Entertainment. An expansion pack, Brood War, was released in November 1998.

Players took control of one of three races: the human Terran, the insect-like Zerg and the technologically advanced Protoss.

Each race had its own unique characters, units and play style. This difference turned the real-time strategy genre - which had previously pitted players with mostly similar units against each other - on its head.

I remember starting out against a computer enemy with my favourite race, the Protoss, and spending hours playing the long game so I could build the coolest, most powerful spaceships, such as the Carrier, to stomp my opponents.

But it was when I logged in online to play against other human opponents that the unique gameplay hit me. I had to learn strategy after being attacked by bug-like Zerglings a minute into the game or after facing down grenade-lobbing hovercrafts.

The game has become synonymous with professional gaming, especially in South Korea. Today, professional gamers compete in high-level StarCraft tournaments for cash prizes of up to US$30,000 (S$39,300) in high-stakes leagues, even though its sequel, StarCraft 2, is the more popular variant.

A remastered edition, titled StarCraft: Remastered, was released last August, featuring high-resolution graphics and audio, but retaining the core gameplay mechanics and elements of the original game.

Lester Hio

Metal Gear Solid

Metal Gear Solid showed the gaming world just how far a lone soldier can sneak into enemy territory while disguised as a cardboard box, and how stealth-based missions can be just as gripping as full-on shooters.

Metal Gear Solid, released on Sept 3, 1998, for PlayStation, set the bar for action-adventure stealth games and introduced a whole level of storytelling which includes themes of politics, philosophy, war and technology.

It brought its protagonist - the soldier Solid Snake - into mainstream consoles worldwide and popularised a franchise that now has 23 video games.

Metal Gear Solid's complex, intelligent storyline, compelling characters and stealth gameplay mechanics catapulted its creator and developer Hideo Kojima to fame.

The game brought the stealth genre - which emphasised sneaking around instead of going in with guns blazing - to the forefront.

While there are elements of traditional action shooters in Metal Gear Solid, the bulk of the gameplay revolves around silently taking out enemies or not engaging them in combat altogether.

The game is notable for its cinematic quality as it tells a long, complicated story through long cutscenes and in-game scenes.

It also broke gaming and storytelling conventions, setting the stage for future metafictional games that question their own nature as games.

Gamers will never forget the battle with one of the game's boss characters, Psycho Mantis, who is able to break the fourth wall to comment on the player's save files in the PlayStation's memory card, as well as force the player to unplug the controller and plug it into another part before the fight sequence can continue.

A direct port of the game for the PC was released in 2000. However, it was plagued with graphics issues and appeared dated.

The game had its first remake in 2004 with the release of Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes, which featured updated graphics and gameplay tweaks, such as the option to shoot in first-person view.

On the game's 20th birthday, it might be timely to revisit and remaster it for modern PlayStation 4 consoles so gamers can relieve the good times of sneaking about and battling giant bipedal robots in 4K glory.

Lester Hio

Half-Life

Years before the television series Breaking Bad (2008 to 2013) made science cool, a bespectacled scientist fought off alien creatures dressed in a hazard suit and armed with just a crowbar.

This was the premise of Half-Life, one of the most influential titles in the first-person shooter genre.

I can still recall my panic upon encountering crab-like monsters that would jump out of hiding to suck the brains of my character, Dr Gordon Freeman. The crowbar turned out to be ideal for smashing these monsters - the result of an experiment gone awry.

Half-Life was a refreshing departure from games before it, which were heavily influenced by Quake and Doom. While they were seminal titles in the genre, Quake and Doom suffered from wafer-thin plots that were simply excuses for players to gun down everything in sight.

Half-Life was different. Dr Freeman never spoke and hence acted as a proxy for the player. The game environment also had interactive elements which were used to good effect in puzzles. To advance the plot, there were scripted events that players had to react to. This, too, was in contrast to the cutscenes-heavy approach used in older games.

Besides inspiring later games, Half-Life included a map editor that was subsequently used by fans and developers to create numerous modifications and spin-offs. Some of them went on to become highly successful games, notably CounterStrike and Team Fortress Classic.

Incredibly, Half-Life was the debut game from developer Valve.

Unfortunately, while it was followed by an excellent sequel, the series is still incomplete. The last game in the series was 2007's Half-Life 2: Episode Two.

With each passing year of silence from Valve, it seems unlikely that there will be a proper finale for the Half-Life series.

Vincent Chang

Baldur's Gate

Even though I was a poor undergraduate in 1998, I saved up enough pocket money to buy Baldur's Gate. Now, 20 years later, this fantasy role-playing game (RPG) remains one of the best games on my list.

It taps the fantasy world of classic table-top board game Forgotten Realms and borrows the role-playing rules of Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 2nd Edition.

It offers gamers an expansive world called the Sword Coast region, home to Cloakwood forest, Cloud Peaks and Baldur's Gate - the largest and richest city there.

RPG fans then were captivated by the rich folklore and diversity of races of the game, as well as the amount of non-player characters, which include characters canon to Forgotten Realms, such as Drizzt Do'Urden.

Players have free rein in creating and customising their main character, such as in class, alignment and race. This was something not often seen in computer RPGs then.

Furthermore, the storyline was intriguing with plenty of plot twists and sub-plots. Players advance the story by talking to non-player characters. And non-player characters will react differently depending on their class and race.

There was always something interesting in Baldur's Gate, be it the main story quest or a minor side quest.

Traditional RPG combat has always been turn-based. Baldur's Gate offers a different premise: the combat is real-time and comes with the option to pause during combat for players to issue commands to their party mates. Best of both worlds.

The game won critical acclaim and spawned the expansion pack Tales Of The Sword Coast (1999) as well as a sequel, Baldur's Gate II: Shadows Of Amn (2000), and its expansion pack Throne Of Bhaal (2001).

However, with the constant financial troubles of its publisher, Interplay, and the demise of its developer Black Isle Studios in 2003, the franchise has been in limbo.

An enhanced version of the original was released from 2012 to 2014 on various platforms, from Windows to iOS, by another developer.

But Baldur's Gate III, which was announced in 2002 and cancelled in 2003, remains elusive despite plenty of rumours that it might be developed.

RPG fans can only hope that it will one day be resurrected.

Trevor Tan

Pokemon Red and Blue

So many people have played Pokemon in some form in their lives, from the original Game Boy games to the recent mobile hit Pokemon Go.

The global gaming phenomenon owes its roots to two games for the Game Boy developed by Japanese company Game Freak, which brought the concept of catching, training and battling with virtual monsters to life.

While Pokemon was released in Japan in 1996, it was only two years after that it gained worldwide popularity, when the English versions of Pokemon Red and Blue were released for an international audience.

These were the games which introduced to the world the likes of Pikachu, Charmander and Snorlax. And these Pokemon - short for Pocket Monsters - would inspire seven generations of core games, almost 50 other spin-off video games, a trading card game and mobile apps, all within a multi-billion-dollar franchise.

Pokemon Red and Blue set the stage and template for the rest of the games to come in the next two decades, growing the original 151 Pokemon to 807 critters - a list that continues to grow today.

While the games have been remastered as Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen in 2004, the latest generation of consoles offers a potentially fresh take on the series.

The current-generation Nintendo Switch, for instance, is capable of high-definition 3D graphics both on the television screen and on its handheld screen.

A remaster of Pokemon Red and Blue in full 3D on the Switch could fly off the shelves as nostalgic gamers reorient themselves in the shoes and comfy shorts of a Pokemon trainer.

Lester Hio