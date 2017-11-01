Best Switch games to get

Eight months after the Nintendo Switch console was first released, gamers now have more than 200 games to busy themselves with.

And this month alone, the console will get a healthy boost of major third-party titles, such as Doom and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, both from Bethesda; and Rockstar's L.A. Noire.

Gamers in Singapore are also spoilt for choice, with smaller, indie titles released and made available as digital downloads through the Switch's online store, eShop, so it is now much easier to buy them.

Although there is no Singapore eShop, users here can log in to any international one, such as those in the United States or Japan, and pay using a local credit card.

This was previously not possible on older Nintendo consoles like the Wii U, as an eShop accepted only credit cards from its own region or country, which meant gamers in Singapore had to find workarounds to purchase games.

In the meantime, here are four of the best games recently released for the Switch that you can get now to tide you through the upcoming holiday season.